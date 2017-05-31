Miss Literacy Promote Summer Reading

Although the school year is ending, it’s important to continue to read and learn throughout the summer. Shiela M. Keaise, Colleton County Memorial Library Children’s Librarian has visited schools throughout the county, acting in a role she refers to as “Miss Literacy.” She is using the role to promote the Summer Reading Program at the library, she said. “We would like to share encouraging words to our children to read during the summer months and Miss Literacy is the best person to do that,” said Keaise. “Miss Literacy’s skirt and sash were made by Fabric Artist, Bridget Murray,” she says.

Summer Reading Programs and all the activities at the county’s library are often free, she said. Most summer reading programs encourages kids to read whatever they want, which helps instill a love of reading. Studies show that kids who read for fun often out-perform kids who do not read for leisure, according to Keaise.

The library will have its Kick-Off Party on Friday, June 9 at 10:00 am. The party is featuring the Columbia Marionette Theatre, which is presenting, “The World of Anansi (The Spider.” Anyone who wants to attend may register online at www.colletonlibrary.org or by visiting the Colleton County Memorial Library/Mobile Library for the event. This event is sponsored by Colleton County Memorial Library and Friends, Coastal Community Foundation of SC/Beaufort Fund and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

For information about the library’s summer events please visit www.colletonlibrary.org.

Children’s Summer Reading Program June 9 – August 5, 2017

Tue and Wed (10:00 am) & Thur (6:00 pm)

THEME/GUEST FOR AGES 0 – 12 DATES

1. Columbia Marionette Theatre Presents The World of Anansi June 9/Fri (10am)

2. Yeddi de Sound of the Gullah/Geechee Sea Islands with Queen Quet June 13/Tue

3. Make a Greener World with Bridget & Jennifer Murray June 14/Wed

4. Gullah Sweet Grass Basket Creations with Michael & Dino June 15/Thur

5. Build your Playlist with Singers Mrs. Ruth & Miss Shiela June 20/Tue

6. Superhero Contest of Champions with Universal Nerd & Miss Shiela June 21/Wed

7. Book Character Feud: Build Book Knowledge and Win Big June 22/Thur

8. Fantastical Tales with the Fairy Zephyr June 27/Tue

9. Building a Better World with Storyteller Tony Macaroni June 28/Wed

10. Fancy Nancy and Mr. Right will Build a Royal Story June 29/Thur

11. America the Beautiful: Give Me 5 Game July 5/Wed

12. Art in Action: Brother Nizar, Mr. Carl, Mr. Jones & Mr. Cooper July 6/Thur

13. South Carolina Aquarium Presents Coastal Creators July 11/Tue

14. Build Your Math Skills with Mathematician Magdline Monroe July 12/Wed

15. Porkchop Productions Presents the Three Little Pigs July 13/Thur

16. Saving Tips: Build a Bigger Bank with Mr. Rabb & Miss Shiela July 18/ Tue

17. World Class Magic and Illusions with The Wagsters July 19/Wed

18. Building a Better Vocabulary: Spelling Bee for Ages 7-12 July 20/Thur

19. Lew-E Laugh Factory: Building One Laugh at a Time July 25/Tue

20. Building Better Character with the Dream Motivators July 26/Wed

21. Getting to Know Our World by Sharing our Cultures July 27/Thur

22. 2017 Grand Finale of SRP: Awards Day & Talent Show (10 AM) July 28/Fri

SPECIAL EVENTS IN AUGUST:

Build a Better Wardrobe with a Fresh Fashion Show (10 – 11:30 am)– August 1/Tue

Master Facts about America and Play Book Jeopardy (10 – 11:30 am) — August 2/Wed

Lowcountry Giga-Toshou-con for All Ages (10 am – 5 pm) — August 5/Sat