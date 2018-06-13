Miss Literacy launches YouTube Channel

This Friday, June 15th is the grand kick off for the Summer Reading Program at the Colleton Memorial Library Children’s Department. With a list of exciting guest and events, the Summer Reading Program has a full summer planned. That is not the only exciting thing happening at the Children’s Department though. Children’s Librarian and storyteller, Ms. Shiela Keaise, has announced the launch of a new YouTube channel for Miss Literacy. The YouTube channel will be an avenue that patrons can visit to see songs, stories, and information shared by Keaise as Ms. Literacy. “This was a great opportunity to share with new and familiar audiences the songs, stories, and good advice of learning and growing that i was blessed to give to children and adults down through the 20+ years as children’s librarian,” Keaise said, “The channel’s official name is Ms. Literacy.”

As an addition to the Summer Reading Program, the YouTube channel will offer an online view of things going on at Colleton County Memorial Library which can be viewed anywhere. “Since school will be out, this will be a great opportunity to engage children in positive images and stories and songs,” Keaise said, “Ms. Literacy will take her viewers to the many worlds of songs written by myself and Mr. Wayne Garrett as well as popular stories that were requested and loved by the masses since 1996.” When Keaise started this YouTube channel, which has three uploads to date, she had a goal in mind. “The goal of this YouTube channel is to encourage, enlighten, engage, and inspire a love for reading and learning in the minds of our children (young and old of heart),” Keaise said, “Thus, giving them a positive outlet to watch on the most popular venue at this time. In addition, we hope teachers will use this channel in the classroom as a way to inspire creativity”. Swapnil Srivastava, a current college student, is the computer engineering and producer of the Ms. Literacy YouTube channel.

Check out the Ms. Literacy at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zdf5wVws9zA