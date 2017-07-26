Minor Change in Name, Major Change in Focus

The City of Walterboro is excited to announce its new plans. The Planning & Codes Department is now the Planning & Development Department. This may sound like a minor change in wording, but it signifies a major change in operational focus.

The newly reformed Planning & Development Department is focused on helping you build and improve property in the City of Walterboro. Through the consolidation of departments, the addition of Assistant City Manager, Hank Amundson, and a partnership with a major national building services company named SAFEbuilt, the City has elevated its level of expertise, streamlined it’s permitting and inspection services and placed a major focus on customer service.

“We can, in fact, ensure safe construction and quality work and be friendly to our customers. These two ideas are not mutually exclusive. We are determined to accomplish both,” said Hank Amundson, the Assistant City Manager who leads the newly reformed Planning & Development Department. He later added, “We are creating an environment of helping not hindering. SAFEbuilt shares this view and will be a valuable partner in getting this done.”

SAFEbuilt serves hundreds of cities and counties around the country and brings a level of knowledge, experience, and understanding that is needed to move Walterboro forward.” Said City Manager, Jeff Molinari. “SAFEbuilt has experience in all areas of construction, from new homes and commercial complexes to renovations, additions, and even working in the delicate world of National Historic Districts.” added Stuart Dodson of SAFEbuilt.

This expertise, together with a new approach in the office will demonstrate that the Planning & Development Department is here to help and are truly business friendly. Changes include streamlined forms, shorter timelines due to new procedures, and access to the vast network of experts in the SAFEbuilt network. “We have contracted with the entire company, not just a Building Official.” Amundson said. “We have already seen our Building Official, Robin Fowler, utilize the other experts at SAFEbuilt to help provide solutions for projects that previously would have been held up or not allowed to proceed.”

How does it work?

SAFEbuilt will have a base framework of being present on Tuesdays and Thursdays. But it is important to note that this is only a starting point. Large jobs, emergencies, and timeline sensitive requests will be served in addition to this when the need arises. Communication is the key. This new department is set up to be more communicative and focused on the customer.

If you want to learn more, please call 843-782-1004 to speak with Hank Amundson.