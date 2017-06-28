Military Career & Resource Fair

On Wednesday, June 21, the group called “South Carolina National Guard Service Members and Family Care” hosted a Military Career and Resources Fair at the Walterboro Armory. The three-hour event was open to veterans, active and retired service members, their family members and the community. The purpose of the event was to connect them with local employers, state agencies, and organizations that provide military and veteran services, according to group members. VA Claims processors were also in attendance to assist veterans with disability claims and answers any question about the claims process.

Daniel Sheets from SC Works Employee Services and Stanley Cox with Operational Palmetto Employment joined forces to organize this event for Colleton residents and all branches of the military service community located in the area. “Our goal is to help find job placements for Veterans, Service members, and their family,” said Cox. “We aim to help employers find good quality employees among our veterans, service members and their families,” he says. In addition to employment services, the SC National Guard Service Members and Family Care serves all members of SC’s military family with Family Planning and Readiness when troops are about to deploy, Health and Wellness Program, Psychological Services, Survivor Services and there are Veteran Advisors to assist with Veteran Affairs.

This is the first Military Career & Resource Fair held in Walterboro. The event is a collaborative born from former Governor Nikki Haley’s Labor Initiative where SC Works and the National Guard work together to help Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families find jobs while at the same time providing SC employers with qualified and well-trained employees. “Stanley and I came together to organize this event, with the main objective to help get people hired and find good jobs they can be proud of,” says Sheets. “Many of the employers will do direct hire at this event which means some folks will leave today with real job opportunities,” he said.

A total of 27 employers and eight resource organization participated in the event. In attendance were: ASRC Federal Field Service, BID Group of Companies, Circle C Travel Plaza, Colleton County Council on Aging, Forks Food Court, IQOR, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Pruit Health, Roper St. Francis, Save-a-lot Food Store, Technical Services, Banks Construction Company, Cole Motorsports Inc., Colleton County School District, Hospice of Charleston-Kindred Healthcare, Kelly Services, Lewis Tree Services, Pioneer Boats, Bosch, Sanders Brothers Construction, SC Department of Corrections(Ridgeland Correctional), Stier Supply Company and Veterans Victory House Nursing Home.

Resources organizations included Colleton County Veterans Affairs, Disable American Veterans(DAV), Palmetto Training Inc., SC Works, Veteran’s Victory House, Council for the Blind, Department of Veterans Affairs (Charleston VET Center), One 80 Plaza, SC Vocational Rehabilitation, VA Medical Center and Department of Veterans Affairs.