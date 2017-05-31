Memorial Day Kicks Off Summer Activities at Edisto

It’s hard to convey the uptick of activity that arrives during Memorial Day for beach towns like Edisto. Families plan their annual vacations around such holidays and so do local businesses that provide entertainment activities. The 2017 summer season, in particular, is more meaningful to Edisto’s local population because it follows seven months of continuous recovery, after the bedlam that Hurricane Matthew brought ashore last October.

The Edisto Beach Fire Department held their 2017 fish fry fundraiser on May 27, leading off a string of annual activities at the beach. Next up is the Edisto Beach State Park 2017 Turtlefest on Saturday, June 3 from 10 AM. to 1 PM, which is free with park admission. Attendees keen to celebrate the return of nesting seas turtles will gather at the picnic shelter for a classroom setting to learn from park officials about the life history of loggerhead sea turtles. Then everyone heads to the beach to witness a simulation of how biologists document every turtle nest. The first nest of 2017 was discovered on May 5th.

Coming up on Tuesday, June 6 is the return of Bingo nights at the Edisto Beach Lions Club. Each Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in June and July these family oriented Bingo games allow folks to beat the heat and have a realistic chance to win some fun prizes that are usually unique to the beach. The doors open at 6 PM and on a few of these occasions Mayor Jane Darby will be present to handle the random number drawings.

Edisto Beach State Park also resumes its popular night sea turtle walks on Tuesday, June 6. These guided and informative walks are conducted from 9 PM to 11 PM. every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in June and July. This activity is not recommended for ages 10 and under because of the late hours and strenuous beach hike in the dark. The fee to attend is $15 for ages 11 – 15 and $15 for adults ages 16 and up. Advance registration can be made by calling 843-869-4430, and souvenir t-shirts are available for sale at each night walk.

Fishing comes into focus on June 10 for the annual Shark Tournament put on by Edisto Watersports and Tackle. The Captain’s meeting will be held June 9 at 3731 Docksite Road, and the weigh-in from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Saturday attracts lots of folks wanting to see what sharks will be weighed in. The Marina at Edisto Beach will hold its first fishing event of the summer on June 17 with their Jim Bost Memorial offshore tourney, followed by their Edisto Billfish tourney on the weekend of July 20 – 22.

The Edisto Island Open Land Trust (EIOLT) helps to protect the natural beauty and scenic vistas all over Edisto Island. Their annual cocktail party and fundraising auction for conservation-minded patrons is held on June 16 at 42 Station Court. Jewelry, artwork, guided activities and one of a kind items associated with Edisto will be up for bids. A golfing event called the Tomato Open benefits EIOLT and is held the next day on Saturday, June 17, and includes breakfast, lunch and multiple contests to win prizes, not to mention spending a day on the Plantation Golf Course.

For those looking to use binoculars to observe wildlife, visit Botany Bay WMA on Edisto Island. This Wildlife Management Area is open until 1/2-hour before sunset and is a good place to spot white-tailed deer, painted buntings and lots of brown pelicans. This 3000-acre property has a driving route and walking trails. But be advised that the long access path to their private beach remains closed due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Sometimes the best way to find out what is happening at Edisto is simply to pay them a visit and ask around. The Town of Edisto Beach is selling Sea oats for $1 a plant on June 5 for those wishing to help restore vegetation to the newly established sand dunes. The Edisto Java coffee shop at the pier is now offering breakfast, and they plan to move ahead with plans to utilize the same space as an upscale watering hole in the evenings.

Don’t forget that Bay Creek Park is home to local vendors every Wednesday during the summer from 9 AM to 5 PM. Live music comes in the form of the Arts in the Park program this summer with Edisto Gumbo performing on June 11, Sing America on July 9 and Edisto Jazz Group on August 13.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com