Members of RockSolid Church received Associates in Biblical Theology

Submitted by Lisa Langdale

On Sunday morning, March 4th, 2018, nine members of RockSolid Church proudly received their Associates Degree in Biblical Theology. The degrees were awarded through the Correspondence Program of In Christ International Bible College based out of Alexandria, LA under the direction of Pastor Mark Hankins. While enrolled in the two year program, students completed 17 courses as well as practicum hours. The graduating students were:Rusty Davis (Valedictorian), Jamie Rease (Salutatorian), Sherri Darling, Barbara Harrison, Lisa Langdale, Shawn Langdale, Chris Rease, Raymond Riles and Seth Steedley.

During the graduation ceremony, Pastor Ben Langdale, lead Pastor of RockSolid Church, spoke on the Great Commission found Matthew 28. He encouraged the congregation to move forward in the authority that Christ has given them to boldly love those around them with the love of Jesus.

RockSolid Church is located at 2000 Cottageville Hwy., Walterboro.