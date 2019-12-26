Mayzo, Inc. set to open on January 1 in Walterboro

A national chemical distribution and research company is coming to Walterboro and is bringing with it the possibility of up to 20 new jobs in the area.

Mayzo, Inc. has purchased a commercial building located along Industrial Road in Walterboro. The more than 61,000square-foot building will act as the company’s operations center and will house the company’s research, development and quality control for chemical additive products. The chemical additives are mostly used in manufacturing products.

Mayzo, Inc. is a privately-owned company that has been in operation for 33 years.

“We chose the location in Walterboro after more than one year of searching,” said Todd Simms, who is relocating to Walterboro with his wife from Suwanee, Ga. to manage the new, local operations center. Simms gave his statement in a press release issued by the Walterboro-Chamber of Commerce and by the Southern Regional Alliance.

“Given the proximity to the Charleston and Savannah ports, the access to major shipping routes, the local employee talent, and the resources available in Colleton County, we feel it is the perfect place for our primary operations center,” he said.

According to information presented in a press release, the property purchase and upgrades to the building represents a “multi-million investment” into Colleton County by Mayzo, Inc.

“Colleton County Council welcomes Mayzo to our industrial community, and we appreciate their investment into Walterboro,” said Dr. Joe Flowers, Colleton County councilman. “We will continue to strive to create the best pro-business conditions in our county to attract companies like Mayzo,” he said.

The draw for the company came from a combined effort by Colleton County Council, Walterboro City leaders, the local chamber, the Colleton County Economic Alliance and the SouthernCarolina Alliance. The latter alliance is a multi-county partnership that helps to lure new businesses into the greater Lowcountry area, including Colleton County and other counties, like Hampton and Jasper Counties.

“Mayzo’s investment in Colleton County is great news for our area,” said Colleton County Economic Alliance Chairman Lee Petrolawicz. “Industry is the backbone of our community, and every job created here provides a better future for a family.”

Mayzo officially opens January 1, 2020. At the opening, the business will have a handful of key positions for the operations center. Over the next five years, the plan is to hire up to 20 individuals at the Walterboro center.

For more information on Mayzo, or job postings, visit www.mayzo.com.