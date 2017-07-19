Mayor Young tends bar for good cause

Mayor Bill Young exchanged his city running hat for a bartending hat this past Wednesday evening. Surrounded by family and friends both new and old, Young popped tops and poured drinks to earn tips to support a cause close to his heart. Every tip earned during his three-hour “celebrity bartending” shift at the Walterboro Elks Lodge went to the Randy Peters Scholarship fund, one of the many charities the Elks Lodge funds.

At the time of his death, Peters was serving his second term on city council. He served on the Budget and Economic Development committees. Peters’ reason for serving on council was “to strive to provide the very best constituent service to all of the citizens of Walterboro and be a part of the positive growth that is going to make the City of Walterboro a better place to work and live.”

Peters was born in Walterboro and graduated from John C. Calhoun Academy in 1973. He also attended Palmer Business College in Charleston.

He was President and General Manager of Lowcountry Office Supply, Incorporated, which he established in 1976.

Randy was married to Marilyn B. Peters and had two children, and grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church, past Master of Unity Masonic Lodge # 55, and past Exalted Ruler of Walterboro Elks Lodge # 1988. He served on the Elks Lodge Board of trustees and was past chair of that board. He was also a past member of the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce, Colleton County Arts Council, Dogwood Hills Country Club, and was one of the original committee members of the Colleton County Rice Festival. His hobbies included theater, cooking, and playing golf.

Young was happy to be able to be a part of fundraising efforts for such a good cause. Interviewed during his working shift, the Mayor seemed a little unsure of his bartending skills but felt like he was doing pretty good. Elks Lodge full-time bartender, Jeff Parrish, said “He did great! He had the right attitude. I told him at the start of the evening to be himself or anyone he wanted to be. He was himself and really did a great job. I even encouraged him to shake a martini over his head and he did, which everyone knows is just part of the show.”

Long time friend and widow of Randy Peters, Marilyn Peters, was also in attendance. “Mayor Young did an incredible job. Being a “celebrity bartender” is not about mixing drinks, it’s about reaching out to people who will support a cause–a legacy–in which you believe. The numbers speak for themselves. Both the turnout and the amount of scholarship money raised speak volumes about this community’s respect and support for Mayor Young and his wife, Janice. They are good people and treasured friends,” said Peters on the fundraising evening.

At the end of the night, the tip jars collected $721.25 and an anonymous donor came forward with a donation of $78.75 to make it an even $800, the full amount of one scholarship. “Randy would be thrilled and grateful, especially to Jeff for his devotion to keeping the scholarship program going. Randy chaired or served on the Elks Scholarship Committee for many years and for him it was about giving kids the hope that they could make their dreams a reality,” said Peters.

The Elks Lodge is hosting a golf tournament on October 21, 2017, to further benefit the Randy Peters Scholarship fund at the Walterboro Golf Course. To register your four person team or to make a contribution, call Jeff Parrish at the Walterboro Elks Lodge before October 14, 20017 at 843-539-1988.