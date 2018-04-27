Widgetized Section

Maurice Cannon named new Colleton County High Principal

The Colleton  County School Board of Trustees  voted on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at a special called meeting,  to accept the following recommendation for an administrative position  presented by Franklin  L. Foster, EdD, superintendent, for the 2018-19  school year.

Maurice Cannon, Principal, Colleton County High School – Mr. Cannon  is currently serving as Director of Accreditation and Career Technology Education in Charleston County School District. Prior to that assignment, he was principal of Burke High School for five years, where he was credited  with implementing instructional strategies  and programs to advance  the school from an “At Risk” rating to “Average”  based on the state’s accountability guidelines. Additionally, he is credited  with increasing the graduation rate from 55.6% to 77.4% during his tenure. Mr. Cannon  has 16 years of experience as an administrator and teacher.

Mr. Cannon  holds a Bachelor  of Arts degree from South Carolina  State University, a Master of Education  degree  and Education Specialist degree  from The Citadel and is currently  a doctoral student at Capella  University.

“I am honored to be afforded  this opportunity to serve the families,  students,  and faculty of Colleton County High School,”  said Mr. Cannon.  “There are many wonderful academic programs and activities  taking place in the high school and I am looking forward to my involvement in these and seeing the establishment of more. The high school experience is one where  students  of today are provided the guidance necessary to become  the leaders  of tomorrow.   The students  at Colleton County High School will continue to have such guidance through my leadership along with the support  of others who have been entrusted with their preparation.”

“I am excited to have Mr. Cannon as a member of TEAM Colleton,” said Dr. Foster. “His leadership skills and experience  as a principal will be an asset to Colleton County High School and our district.”