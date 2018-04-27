Maurice Cannon named new Colleton County High Principal

The Colleton Count y School Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at a special called meeting, to accept the following recommendation for an administrative position presented by Franklin L. Foster, EdD, superintendent, for the 2018-19 school year.

Maurice Cannon, Principal, Colleton County High School – Mr. Cannon is currently serving as Director of Accreditation and Career Technology Education in Charleston County School District. Prior to that assignment, he was principal of Burke High School for five years, where he was credited with implementing instructional strategies and programs to advance the school from an “At Risk” rating to “Average” based on the state’s accountability guidelines. Additionally, he is credited with increasing the graduation rate from 55.6% to 77.4% during his tenure. Mr. Cannon has 16 years of experience as an administrator and teacher.

Mr. Cannon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from South Carolina State University, a Master of Education degree and Education Specialist degree from The Citadel and is currently a doctoral student at Capella University.

“I am honored to be afforded this opportunity to serve the families, students, and faculty of Colleton County High School,” said Mr. Cannon. “There are many wonderful academic programs and activities taking place in the high school and I am looking forward to my involvement in these and seeing the establishment of more. The high school experience is one where students of today are provided the guidance necessary to become the leaders of tomorrow. The students at Colleton County High School will continue to have such guidance through my leadership along with the support of others who have been entrusted with their preparation.”

“I am excited to have Mr. Cannon as a member of TEAM Colleton,” said Dr. Foster. “His leadership skills and experience as a principal will be an asset to Colleton County High School and our district.”