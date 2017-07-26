Mass casualty drill is only a drill

A full-stage mass casualty drill is being planned for some of Colleton County’s emergency medical response personnel as part of a training exercise for students at attending the Lowcountry Regional EMS technical school.

The exercise is slated for August 10th and will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lowcountry Regional EMS Council building. “The exercise will be performed as a real-time scenario, with emphasis on primary medical response,” said Austin Mandeville, spokesman for Lowcountry EMS, the agency sponsoring the event.

The exercise will also include training by staging an emergency at Colleton Medical Center, according to information provided by Lowcountry Regional EMS Council.

The Lowcountry Regional EMS Council is a non-profit organization that serves Allendale, Bamberg, Colleton, Berkeley, Barnwell, Calhoun, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper and Orangeburg Counties. It focuses on these 12 counties and provides them with training and technical assistance for emergency services. The non-profit group also “supports” emergency health systems in these counties, according to information provided by the group.

“Equipment will be pre-staged at Lowcountry Regional EMS Council building,” Mandeville said, in a press release talking about the upcoming training drill.

“The exercise will involve crowd movement, strobe lighting, loud noises and simulated gunfire,” he said.

This exercise does not involve the public, and not public emergency alerts will be used. “Conducting an exercise of this proportion and realism allows paramedic students learning at the facility to practice the skills they have learned and developed over the course of the past year,” he said, adding that this entire exercise will also help local emergency rescue groups and disaster preparedness groups with their internal “communication and cooperation,” he said.

In addition to the Lowcountry EMS, this staging will also include other regional partners, including the Summerville Police Department, the St Matthews Ambulance transport service, and Colleton Medical Center.