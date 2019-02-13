Masquerade Ball to be held Saturday

The South Carolina Artisans Center will be holding the 2019 Masquerade Ball this coming Saturday February 16. The annual event will be held at the Bedon- Lucas House located at 205 Church Street from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm. Tickets to the famous fundraiser will only cost $25 each and can be purchased in advance at the South Carolina Artisans Center or at the door at the start of the event. Included in the ticket price will be beer, wine, heavy hors d’ oeuvres and a night of dancing to the sounds of DJ Deion of Dragon Entertainment.



The South Carolina Artisans Center is a nonprofit organization whose primary mission is to showcase and market the handcrafted work of our state’s leading artists, while ensuring that art inspired by tradition is protected and nurtured. The non-profit center utilizes a retail outlet, interpretive displays of Southern folk-life, live demonstrations, and educational and informational programs as venues to communicate South Carolina’s culture to the public. By promoting the indigenous fine crafts produced exclusively by South Carolina artists, the Center creates a better understanding of our rich and diverse cultural heritage.



Kristin Mumford serves as the Executive Director for the South Carolina Artisans Center and is excited to be a part of this fundraiser. “I hope the masquerade ball will help shed some light to folks in the community about our mission and purpose. I also hope this event can serve as a great kick off to the spring fundraising season that is starting in Walterboro. I am a firm believer in supporting all of our organizations and I really just want everyone to come out and have a good time,” said Mumford on the upcoming event.



Along with a night of food, drink, fellowship and fun the night will also offer a great opportunity for folks to score some great pieces of art through a silent auction that will take place during the event. According to Mumford, the silent auction will have some very collectable pieces of art from some very famous South Carolina Artisans. One in particular is swamp art from Herman Leonhardt. Also in the auction will be some wonderful South Carolina gift baskets, face jugs, watercolors and more. According to Mumford, bidding will begin around 50% of what these items normally retail for. “Purchasing art through our silent auction will not only benefit the South Carolina Artisans Center but it will also allow some folks the opportunity to buy collectable art at very good deals. The money we raise will go directly back into the Artisans Center and continue to support our artisans. Events like this is a win win for all involved,” said Mumford.



Attire for the event can be anything from semi-formal to black tie and masquerade masks are encouraged but not required. Advanced ticket purchase is also encouraged but not required. For more information or to purchase your advanced ticket visit the South Carolina Artisans Center at 318 Wichman Street.