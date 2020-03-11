Marine tooling company investing $3.8 million into Colleton County

A local company is setting up its new business in Colleton County with a venture that promises to invest millions into the community and create 28 new jobs.

Charleston Composites, Inc. is building a new tooling company in Jacksonboro, in rural Colleton County. The project equates to a $3.8 million capital investment into the county and will create 28 new jobs.

The company is a family-owned business that is a “newly-formed” computer numerical control tooling company. According to information provided by the Southern Regional Alliance, the company is locally owned and provides materials for the architecture and marine industries.

The new site will be located at 1113 Hope Plantation Lane in Jacksonboro and will include the construction of an 87,000-square-foot facility. The facility will house three, five-axis mills, which will allow it to provide for “advance tooling for manufacturing boats.”

“We are proud to bring this technology into the state and even more proud to be the only ones in South Carolina with this kind of facility and expertise to serve our customers,” said Ben Robertson, president of Charleston Composites, Inc. “We appreciate the support of our community as we invest in the people of Colleton County and South Carolina,” he said.

The new project was backed by a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant, which was given to Colleton County from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development. The grant helped to fund site preparation work and construction, according to information provided in a press release issued by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster’s office.

“This means a lot, to have a local company have confidence in the local government, in the local workforce and in the economy to start this level of the project here, in Colleton County,” said Heyward Horton, Economic Development director for Colleton County. The local Economic Development Director Office works closely with the regional alliance and other state entities to help lure businesses to the greater Colleton area.

Since the owner is a local resident, Heyward said not much “recruitment” was needed. Regardless, he said on Monday that he is happy about all of the efforts it took to bring this new project to Colleton.

“They didn’t feel the need to look elsewhere. That speaks volumes and we are proud to have them here,” he said, speaking about Charleston Composites, Inc.

The company has already begun its hiring process. However, anyone interested in applying for a job at Charleston Composites, Inc. should visit their Web site, at www.charlestoncomposites.com.

“It’s a great day when new jobs are announced in Colleton County, and we appreciate Charleston Composites’ investment in Jacksonboro,” said Steve Murdaugh, chairman of the Colleton County Council. “We’re excited to watch this local company grow, and we look forward to working with them for decades to come.”