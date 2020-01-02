Man found in a lagoon at Edisto Beach

Colleton County authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found floating in a lagoon last week at Edisto Beach.

The man, whose identity is being withheld while the investigation is ongoing, was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27th, in a lagoon located along the 800-block of Club Cottage Road. A person spotted the man in the lagoon, and then called the Edisto Beach Police Department.

“When officers arrived, an adult male was located in the lagoon,” said George Brothers, police chief of the Edisto Beach Police Department.

According to Brothers, the death is still under investigation. Brothers issued a press release on the incident on Dec. 28th.

The name of the deceased person is going to be withheld until the man’s family is notified, he said. Meanwhile, both the Edisto Beach Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death. The Colleton County Coroner’s Office is also conducting an autopsy on the man.

“Our sympathy goes out to the family in this difficult time,” said Brothers, in a written statement. “I would like to thank Sheriff Charles Ghent and Coroner Richard Harvey for their assistance in this incident.”