Man found floating in Edisto Beach lagoon is identified

The identity of a man found floating in a lagoon at Edisto Beach in December of 2019 has been released.

The man has been identified as Joseph McKeowen, 67, of Orangeburg. According to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, McKeowen died of accidental drowning.

His body was found floating in a lagoon along Club Cottage Road in Edisto Beach on December 27th. He was spotted at about 6:30 a.m. by a bystander, and officials were immediately called with the Edisto Beach Police Department.

“When officers arrived, an adult male was located in the lagoon,” said George Brothers, police chief of the Edisto Beach Police Department. Brothers’ statement was a part of an initial press release issued to all area media outlets on Dec. 28th.

The man’s death remained under investigation until an autopsy was performed recently at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. His identity was not released until the Colleton County Coroner’s Office had properly notified all family members.

“Our sympathy goes out to the family in this difficult time,” said Brothers, in a written statement. “I would like to thank Sheriff Charles Ghent and Coroner Richard Harvey for their assistance in this incident.”

In other Colleton County news:

Heirs Property hosting ETV special

The Center for Heirs Property Preservation will soon be featured in a new special on ETV.

The center helps heirs property owners to locate rightful property titles to their inherited land. The center, which offers these legal and research resources in several counties, including Colleton, is going to partner with South Carolina’s ETV for a debut screening of “America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell.”

Leavell is a celebrated musician who often tours with Rolling Stones. He is also a well-known conservation farmer and is the co-founder of The Mother Nature Network.

Leavell is going to narrate the new on-air special, which will celebrate sustainable forestry measures, especially through the African American Land Retention program.

This program was launched in 2013 to help black landowners turn their forested land into economic opportunities.

The show was shot in several places throughout the Lowcountry and made a national premiere in December of 2019 at the Oprah Winfrey Theater at the Smithsonian’s National African American Museum in Washington, D.C.

“We were privileged to accompany a few of the folks that are featured in this public television program to Washington last month,” said Jeanne Stephens, CEO of the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation. “This episode features some of our local forestry landowners who are successful in not only retaining their family land but through the SFLR program; they can increase the lands’ economic benefits. This allows them to keep their land in the family for future generations.”

America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell can be seen on Public Television throughout the entire country. It will air on February 6th at 9 p.m. on SCETV.

School district to host job fair

The Colleton County School District is hosting a job fair for many positions, from teachers to custodians to bus drivers. The annual event will be held at the Colleton County High School on Saturday, Feb. 8th. The job fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Registration is required, and the registration deadline is Feb. 1st.

At the event, there will be information about available teaching positions, custodial and bus driver slots, student nutrition operators, teacher assistants, and bus monitors. Anyone interested in attending the job fair should first complete an online application, which must have three professional references. Teachers wanting to apply must be certified to teach by August 1 of this year. For more information, visit the school district’s website at www.colletonsd.org.

CCMS students named Jr. Scholars

Four students at Colleton County Middle School have been named S.C. Junior Scholars for the 2019-2020 school year.

The eighth-grade students must have a minimum qualifying score of 550 on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing Section, and at least a 530 score on the math section of the PSAT. The state-based PSAT test was administered to Colleton County Middle School students on Oct. 16th of 2019. In all, 25 8th-grade students at CCMS took the test. Of those, four of those students earned scores high enough to qualify them for the SC Junior Scholar program.

The new SC Junior Scholar students are Harley Vargas, Lily Kilpatrick, Courtney Polk, and Zoe Buckner.