Man attacked by knife-wielding suspect

An unknown man wearing a ski mask burst into another man’s house last week and allegedly attacked him with a knife. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the victim told authorities that he was sitting on his couch inside his house on Ivory Court when a man wearing a black ski mask entered his house and attacked him with a knife. The victim says he ran outside of the house and the suspect chased him. The chase continued down Barracada Road toward Live Oak Drive. The victim said he was then able to find a person with a phone who allowed him to call for help.

The victim told authorities that he believes the suspect is a person who he has had prior problems with, the incident report states.

The man not stabbed but his shirt was torn. The man also denied medical treatment. He was taken to his mother’s house, upon his request.

No arrested have been made yet, as of press deadline.

Guns stolen from inside vehicles

Several items were stolen from inside a vehicle parked outside of a Walterboro house. The incident occurred on April 30th.

According to information provided by the homeowner, the woman discovered that the car was broken into when she went to leave her home at about 7 a.m.

The stolen items include a handgun, a purse, several credit cards, a driver’s license, checking information, and social security cards.

A neighbor told authorities that he saw a white man walking in the yard around 3:30 a.m. but he did not see anyone actually breaking into the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

In a separate incident, a man reported that someone had stolen from his truck on May 2nd. In that incident, a gun was also stolen from inside the vehicle. That vehicle was left unlocked, the report states.

Church burglarized

The Zion Baptist Church in Green Pond was burglarized on April 30th. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a person who at the church to cut the grass noticed the rear door of the church had been busted inward. It is unclear what may have been taken from the church. There are no suspects at this time.

Man yields ax at cops

An intoxicated man hid from law enforcement while yielding an ax. The incident occured on May 2nd at a property located along Brittlebank Road in Colleton County. The deputies were originally called to the residence because of someone screaming from the house. They found the man in the yard screaming and he was yielding an ax, saying law enforcement was not allowed on the property. He then went and hid in the woods, laying down in an attempt to hide from officers. The incident report states the man was disturbing his neighbors. He was charged with disturbing with the peace. While in the back of the patrol car, he began kicking the patrol car and was additionally charged with malicious damage.

Drunk moped driver arrested

A 46-year-old Walterboro man was found drunk riding a moped through a neighborhood, in an attempt to avoid law enforcement officers. A sheriff’s office report states that a deputy was traveling on Live Oak Street in Walterboro on April 30th when he saw the man on the moped. The driver frequently kept putting his feet onto the ground, in an attempt to maintain balance, the report states. When the deputy stopped the man, he admitted to purposefully driving through residents’ yards in an attempt to avoid law enforcement officers. The man said he had five or six beers. Officers then gave the man a field sobriety test, which he failed. The moped was taken via a wrecker. While awaiting the wrecker, however, the suspect managed to move his handcuffs from behind his back to the front of him, the report states. The man was removed from the deputy’s car, re-handcuffed and then put back into the car. He is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Weapon, drugs found

On May 1st, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Cleveland Street near Red Comet Road in Walterboro that resulted in finding a weapon. The deputy stated in his incident report that he tried to stop the driver because the vehicle had a broken tail light. However, the man kept traveling and would not stop. He ultimately stopped the car in front of a residence, and then began to throw narcotics out of the window of the car. The deputy found a 9-mm gun and marijuana on the ground near the car. The 31-year-old Walterboro man told authorities that he began carrying the gun for protection after he was recently shot at by an unknown person and he is scared. The man is charged with illegal possession of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.