Making Sense of Local Elections

Filing for Walterboro’s upcoming opens on August 30th, giving members of the public – and the sitting, or incumbent, officials – a chance to run for an elected seat in a local arena. Filing for Walterboro’s upcoming mayoral and council elections opens on August 30th, giving members of the public – and the sitting, or incumbent, officials – a chance to run for an elected seat in a local arena. As part of the coming November election, Walterboro Mayor Bill Young is up for re-election, along with three current Walterboro City Councilmen – Tom Lohr, James Broderick, and Jimmy Syfrett.In South Carolina, there is no term limit or a cap on how many times an elected municipal (city or town) official can run for public office. In Walterboro, though, the city operates under a “council manager” form of government. This means Bill Young is the elected mayor of the city, and operates in a leadership capacity along with his elected council members. He, and council members, answer to their constituents, who voted to put them into office. However, the city also has a manager – Jeff Molinari. This position is not an elected one. The manager answers to council and to the mayor, and works at their discretion. Walterboro’s form of government is slightly different from other municipalities in Colleton County, who are also facing local elections on the coming November ballot. Cottageville, for example, has a strong mayor-council form of government. In this system, the town’s registered voters elect the mayor, along with council members. However, the town does not employ an administrator or manager. Rather, the elected leaders – mostly the mayor – are held accountable for the day-to-day operations and goals of the town. Cottageville has two council seats up for re-election on the coming November ballot: incumbent Yvonne Alvarado has backed down from her intent to run and is instead throwing her support behind another candidate. (See related story in this issue). A second Cottageville incumbent councilman, Chuck Hudson, however, says he will run again for his non-partisan seat. Additionally, two other town residents have filed for the open Cottageville Council seats.

Lodge’s form of government tends to mirror that of Cottageville, with the elected leaders taking the most authority and the mayor set to do most of the work in the town. (See a related article in this issue as to who is running for office in the Lodge elections). Edisto Beach, however, operates under a form of government that is similiar to that of Walterboro. The town has an elected mayor and elected council members; however, the town’s administrator acts as the town’s CEO, and answers daily to the mayor and to council. As of press deadline, two people have officially registered to run for the open seats on Edisto Beach Town Council. As for Walterboro, filing for the town’s three council seats and its mayoral spot will open at noon on August 30th. This date occurs after our print deadline. However, the newspaper will follow the registration and post updates via online social media.

HOW TO FILE FOR LOCAL OFFICES

WalterboroFiling for anyone interested in running for an open seat begins on August 30th at 8 a.m. Filing closes for interested candidates on Sept. 8th. Interested candidates can apply at Walterboro City Hall, located at 242 Hampton Street in Walterboro. All required forms are located at City Hall or can be found at www.scvotes.org. Anyone who wants to file to run for these seats can do so by going to www.scvotes.org and following the instructions on the “candidates” tab. Additional ethics forms are required by law. There are filing fees associated with seeking these public seats: for mayor, the filing fee costs $509.24 and there is a $254.60 fee to run for council.