Maggie honored on Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, a rural part of the Colleton community came together to honor Maggie Magwood, a Green Pond woman who was born on September 3, 1921. Magwood is the last and only surviving girl of seven sisters. However, she is far from being the last of her family line. At 95 years of age, Magwood is surrounded by her children and almost 80 grandchildren. She also has numerous great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. “My sisters are all gone but I’m never alone, I’m blessed to have my family, my children, their children and their children around me everyday,” said Magwood.

On December 24, 1945, at the age of 24, Magwood married the former Willie “Bubba” Magwood. Together, they had seven children: Willie “Speedy” Jr.; Rosa; Jerome; Ada; David; Shirley; and Amos. Unfortunately, the Magwood family was hit hard in 1973 when Willie Sr. died in a car accident on Highway 17. The next year, in 1974, Willie Jr. died tragically in a fire. Later, in 1990, Magwood faced another tough heartbreak: her daughter, Rosa, ended her 10-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Magwood was 70 years old when Rosa died. “Mom was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness and had already made arrangements to divide her children up to live with members of the church because she didn’t want to burden her 70-year-old mother with raising six kids,” said Michele Wright, Rosa’s oldest daughter.

Nevertheless, Magwood brought all six children home to live with her and be raised together. “I refused to let my grandchildren be separated and raised by someone else when I could take care of them,” said Magwood. “I was their grandmother and they belonged together with me,” she says. Magwood was proud to report that all six of her grandchildren are “doing well in their life and now raising children of their own,” she said.

“I’m blessed to live this long to see and enjoy my grands and great grands,” says Magwood.

At 95-years-old, Magwood is still very active. She has been attending the Greenpond Senior Center for over 20 years, is an active member of the Eastern Star White Hall Chapter, attends Light House Church in Greenpond and frequently visits other community churches and programs. But she says her favorite thing to do is word puzzles at her house. When asked what makes her proud to be a mother and grandmother, Magwood replied, “It’s a blessing be a part of my children’s life, God let me have a hand in raising them so they could bring about good things and be good people.”