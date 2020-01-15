Mac’s Feed Store serves hundreds in annual appreciation dinner

Mac McClendon is the Owner of Macs Feed and Seed Store in Round O.

A local grits mill and seed store owner recently celebrated his annual communitywide and customer appreciation dinner, making it the 16th consecutive year that he has fed his customers as a “thank you.”

“They feed me all year, so this is my way of feeding them and saying thanks,” said Mac McClendon, owner, and operator of Mac’s Farm Supply, a grits mill and seed store in Round O. The store also features an array of locally-made jams and jellies, smoked hams and baked goods. The store serves as a rural animal feed store and gathering spot; he said, as well as a local distribution site for a national grits-shipment business: McClendon says freshly-ground white and yellow grits are shipping nationally from the store.

Right now, the rural grits mill is also featuring fresh pecans and, of course, ground grit. Spring gardening plants are also growing now, and will be ready for spring planting, McClendon said.

As for the dinner, the most recent dinner was held on Dec. 31st in 2019. About 225 people from around the Colleton community attended the dinner, making this event slightly bigger than that one of 2018. The 2018 dinner fed about 200 people, according to McClendon.

All of the food is prepared by McClendon and his friends and family and is served buffet style. The entire dinner is free of charge and is open to any customer or community members who want to attend.

The recent 2019 dinner featured 90 quarts of collards, 10-12 gallons of deer hash, rice, 10 lbs. of shrimp and grits, and 12 gallons of hunters stew.

There was also a “spread” of desserts. “We didn’t have to beg anybody to eat it, and we didn’t have a lot left,” he said with a laugh. “We cooked for days. It takes a lot of work.









“The weather was good, and it was a great turnout. It’s something we are going to try to continue each year.”

The idea for his customer appreciation dinner began in 2003 with McClendon serving food to about a dozen people. Then, the dinner guests gathered under a tent in the back of the feed store. Now, it is served inside the store’s grain warehouse. “It’s a lot of work to get the grain out of the warehouse, to move everything and get the space ready for the customers, but it’s worth it,” he said. ”And, it takes days to cook and prepare the food.”

Mac’s Farm Supply and Mill is located at 751 Cottageville Highway in Round O and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is also open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.