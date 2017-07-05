Lynah Crosby Perfectly Planned Trips

If you are looking to take a special trip or need a vacation, Lynah Crosby is the person to call. Crosby is the proud owner of Lynah’s Tours LLC. She specializes in planning trips for senior groups, church groups, and adults of all ages. Crosby was born and raised in Smoaks, SC and ran a beauty salon for 30 years.

“I actually got into the trip planning business by accident,” said Crosby. “I came into the business with a few friends but when they left the business I stayed and kept planning trips and vacations for others,” she says. Crosby has a large following of return customers who never miss a trip planned. “We always have such a wonderful time on our trips with Lynah, everything is extremely well planned and always interesting,” said James Rabb. “My wife and I enjoy ourselves and always look forward to the next trip,” he says.

Planning a trip requires lots of time and preparation, according to Crosby. When it comes to organizing a trip, Crosby said she spends hours on the phone talking with city Chambers of Commerce, businesses, hotels, restaurants and event planners. She aims for trip-goers to enjoy their experience from the beginning to the end. “I put in all the work so that all you have to do is pack your suitcase and show up ready to travel,” said Crosby. “When you travel with me I make traveling easy and stress-free,” she says. Crosby has planned trips and cruise to destinations like Hawaii, New York, DC, New Orleans, Nashville, Alaska and the Caribbean Islands. She also keeps it interesting with her signature “Mystery Trips” which is almost always sold out. “It still amazes me how many folks will travel with me not knowing where they’re going which shows me how much they trust me and enjoy the trips I plan even if they don’t know where they’re going,” says Crosby.

Because a majority of Crosby’s customers are senior adults, she pays close attention to every detail to avoid stressful travel and is always prepared for special accommodations. “I’m 72 years old myself and I travel with every group trip.” Crosby takes care to assure travelers have a trip itinerary in advance before they leave home to help them pack accordingly and plan for an enjoyable time. “Most importantly my trips are affordable with an opportunity to pay installments because I understand that seniors and people, in general, are on a fixed budget,” says Crosby.

Crosby also works with school groups planning school trips for Colleton County High School Chorus trips and trips with the Band of Blue Parents and Supporters, as well as the Colleton Medical Center H2U group. Crosby has the following upcoming trips scheduled: Pick A Peck of Apples/ “Elvis” FlatRock Playhouse in Hendersonville NC on September 7-8; Carnival Cruise to Havana, Cuba on October 18-23; Overnight Christmas Mystery Trip on November 13-14; Nashville Opryland Christmas on December 7-10 to Nashville TN; and a seven-night Carnival Legend Alaska Cruise on July 23-31, 2018.

For more information about these trips or to plan a group trip contact Lynah’s Tours at 843-562-8592.