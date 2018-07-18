Lynah Crosby Entertained the P.E.P. Club

Submitted by Norma Weeks

The June meeting of the P.E.P. (people enjoying people) Club which is for seniors was entertained by Lynah Crosby. Mrs. Crosby plans tours that includes cruises, extended tours in the US. or even day trips. She even has an overnight Christmas Mystery Trip planned. Lynah’s Tours can be reached at 843-562-8592 for tour information.

Mrs. Crosby’s program was interesting and entertaining and enjoyed by all. She even had drawing for several gifts.

The P.E.P. Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at the Colleton County Parks and Recreation Center in the Industrial Area at 12:00. Lunch is served and a program presented, door prizes are given and Bingo is played. Annual dues are $5.00. Your first visit is free. Come on and see if you would like it and have lunch with us. For information call President Norma Weeks at 843-538-8950.