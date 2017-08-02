Lowcountry Live coming to city

ABC News Four’s “Lowcountry Live” will film in Walterboro and showcase the city’s college, Commercial Kitchen and Lowcountry Regional Airport.

The show will also highlight the city being home to the S.C. Artisans Center, which is the official folk art site for the state. The show will be filmed live on August 3rd from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Lowcountry Live” is a Charleston-area lifestyle show that is hosted by Tom Crawford and Erin Kienzle. The entire show will be broadcasted live from waterfall plaza on East Washington Street, also known as the city’s Main Street.

“We want to show that we have a university here and we are a college town. We also have the state artisans center, and we have a lot to offer,” said Michelle Strickland, tourism director for the City of Walterboro. The city has partnered with the county and the Lowcountry Regional Airport and the University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie to bring the show to Walterboro. “I want to showcase that we are a well-rounded community, and we have things for tourists, as well as for our residents,” said Strickland. “The airport and the university are economic assets that we want to feature,” she said, adding that the show will give anyone in the Lowcountry a reason to visit the city and local community. “Walterboro is a great place to not only visit, but also to live,” said Strickland.

The show coming to Walterboro is part of the city and the county’s ongoing marketing efforts, according to Strickland.

During the show, a panel of guests will discuss Colleton’s attractions. These guests include a representative from Colleton Medical Center and a county official who talk about the county’s recently-renovated golf course and the Colleton Commercial Kitchen and downtown county museum.

“We want to showcase our well-rounded community. All of these organizations have come together to share the great things going on in Walterboro,” said Strickland, in a press release.