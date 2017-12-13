Lowcountry Head Start Annual Harvest Day

On Tuesday, December 5, the Lowcountry Community Action Agency Head Start held its annual Harvest Day. Each year, the Head Start program has a harvest day celebration involving students, teachers, staff and participating parents, volunteers and guests. This event gets students involved and teaches them about the culture of other countries, including their home country. Prior to Harvest Day, teachers from each Head Start class select a country to be represented by their class. The chosen countries represented at this year’s Harvest Day Celebration were Hawaii, India, Africa, the USA, and Italy, with a special tribute to the Native American culture.

In preparation for Harvest Day, and leading up to December 5, the students learned all they could about the country their class would be representing on the day of the event. “They learned about the people, food and culture of the country,” said Redalma Saxby. On the day of the event, students and teachers, along with parent volunteers, decorated tables. They also chose native food items from their chosen country, and dressed in the native attire. “The children really enjoyed learning about the country and the opportunity to share what they learned with everyone at the celebration,” says Saxby.

At the event, students had the opportunity to taste the food items from each table. When students visited the Hawaii table, for instance, they tasted fruits like pineapple, kiwi and other citrus fruits. They also learned that India produced the largest amount of fruits and vegetables in the world. India produced 88 million tons of fruit in 2016 and 126.5 million tons of vegetables. Students also had a chance to touch and see examples of African artifacts like African drums, bowls and small statue dolls or figurines. Visiting parents and guest joined the children in the activities and volunteered their services by serving food to the teachers and children.

“We appreciate all the parents, staff and volunteers who help us to make this day a wonderful learning and fun experience for our students,” said Saxby. If anyone would like to know more about the Harvest Day Celebration, or would like to know more about Lowcountry Community Action Agency Head Start program, call 843-835-2760.