Lowcountry Grappling and Martial Arts Brings Home Six Medals

The Lowcountry Grappling and Martial Arts had six students compete in the State Championships on May 6th at the YMCA Ponds in Summerville. The competition included not only local competitors but also competitors from North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina. “We have current state and national champions in our class now and I have coached Junior Olympians and Pan American champions as well, however, ” Mynatt said. Th, current class all placed silver and gold medals during the state competition and placed as follows; Jordan LaPresta (Gold Medalist), Amaya LaPresta (Gold Medalist), Stephan LaPresta Jr. (Gold Medalist), Madeline Tomashpolsky (Silver Medalist), Austin Barnett (Silver Medalist), and Kourtney McDonald (2 time Silver Medalist). Each year Mynatt’s students compete in the state co, however, depending on a student’s motivation for the sport the number of competitions can vary. “We generally compete only once or twice a year, but a highly motivated student could likely find an event monthly” according to Mynatt. The Lowcountry Grappling and Martial Arts group meet locally at the Colleton County Recreation Center, where head coach, Bob Mynatt, teaches children from 5 years old to adults. “I have been teaching Judo and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu since 1995,” Mynatt said, “These are year-round sports with no specific season, so a student can join at any time”. Mynatt along with his assistant coach, Stephan LaPresta Sr, currently coach children of all ages- however, they are still looking for anyone who may be interested in joining. “Anyone can try it twice first to make sure it’s for them” according to Mynatt, “because as much as we like to think we have something to offer everyone, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea”. Mynatt is a 4th-degree Judo Black Belt and 1st degree Brazilian Jiujitsu Black Belt and his assistant coach, LaPresta is a 1st-degree Judo Black Belt and Brazilian Jiujitsu Black Belt. Anyone who may be interested in joining the Lowcountry Grappling and Martial Arts group can contact the Head Coach Bob Mynatt through the Colleton County Recreation Center for further information.