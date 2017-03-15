Lowcountry Fisherman Gearing Up for Warmer Weather

By Amye Stivender

Warm weather has different meanings to different people. For Cottageville native Jonathan Bailey, warm weather means sunrises on the water with nothing to do but think about the biggest catch of the day. Bailey recalls his earliest fishing memory when he and his family friend, Mr. David Blocker, spent the day fishing on the Edisto River. “I can still remember the type of bait we were using, Culprit purple junebug colored worms,” he said.

As Bailey reminisced over his earliest memories of fishing, he said he was about 12 years old when he competed in his first “real fishing tournament” with the Ace Basin Bass Masters. The late Jerry Fowler and Tommy Godwin introduced him into tournament style fishing. From there, Bailey says his love for fishing grew over the next 20 years. He also spent time joining new fishing groups and competing in numerous fishing tournaments. “I would spend hours watching the pro’s fish on television and I would go mimic what they did,” Bailey said, “ and then I was like a woman buying shoes, every time I went to the store I would buy a new piece of tackle.” He said that in 2003 he fished the BASS Southern Open on Lake Okeechobee where he placed 37th out of 209 boats and that was the first tournament he ever won money. Bailey is currently a member of the local Walterboro based fishing group named Tri River Bass Masters and is looking forward to some of their upcoming tournaments. “When I am on the water, that’s all I think about, what do I need to do to put the fish in the boat,” Bailey said.

For younger fisherman or youth just getting into the sport, Bailey said this is the perfect time for them to start in a sport that has brought him great joy over the years. “Warmer weather is when female bass want to spawn so they are moving to shallower water which makes it easier to find them.” Bailey said his ultimate dream would be to fish with the professionals in the Bass Master Classic but until then on a warm day you can find him casting out in one of the beautiful ACE Basin Rivers or feeling the breeze on the smooth waters of the Santee Cooper Lakes.