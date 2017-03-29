Lowcountry Choice Properties Partnership Announced

Lowcountry Choice Properties is happy to announce that Danielle Strickland and Vicky Schrimpf have joined as partners in the company. The business has been in operation since 2014, together Vicky and Danielle hope to open many more doors of opportunity. Lowcountry Choice Properties is a member of the local Walterboro Board of Realtors concentrating on helping residents in Colleton County with their real estate needs.

Schrimpf has been in real estate in Colleton County for eight years and has been a successful business owner since March 2014. Lowcountry Choice Properties has been growing and thriving and I am excited about the partnership. Strickland has been buying, flipping and reselling properties with her husband Andy Strickland for the past 12 years. She and her family are invested in this community and want to continue to improve Colleton County.

Schrimpf and Strickland share the same vision, to deliver an exceptional experience for every client, every time, by providing innovation marketing to get your property sold. We have a professional team of nine realtors who work together offering the highest quality of service for your real estate needs.

Since joining as partners Schrimpf and Strickland have revamped their commission rates and hired new agents with a broad range of services. The company has 5 full-time agents and 4 part-time agents. Our team of realtors consists of Danielle Strickland (Co-Owner), Vicky Schrimpf (Co-Owner/BIC), Rilee Westbury, Margaret Johnson, Detra Roberts, Terri Tomedolskey, Jennifer Berry, Debbie Mcmillen, Nicole Cain, and our office manager Amber Zeigler. Our Primary goal is building relationships with our clients and community as we focus primarily on our Colleton County residents.