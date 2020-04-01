Lowcountry Aviation wins regional award for helping CAP cadets

A local business and its president have now won a regional award for helping area youth achieve their aviation goals.

Lowcountry Aviation and its President, Dr. Marco Cavazzoni, have won the regional Frank Brewer Jr. Memorial Aerospace Award. The local business and its leader competed against 16 other nominated companies and community organizations in several other states before they won the state award. With the state award under their belt, they went on to compete for the regional award, which is comprised of multiple winners from across the nation.

Lowcountry Aviation and Cavazzoni were chosen for the award for being the best community organization that supports the Civil Air Patrol, a youth-based service program that is a part of the U.S. Air Force. The local Civil Air Patrol is a part of the ACE Basin Squadron and is comprised of teens and youth from the Lowcountry. In the program, the cadets’ train to learn about aeronautics and they also volunteer with the community, performing aerial surveillance after a natural disaster or helping to honor military service members.

“What the Civil Air Patrol does is unbelievable. They take kids and turn them into leaders,” said Cavazzoni. “It is incredible how they are trained for patriotism, manners, knowledge … I am so grateful we, as a business and in this community, have been exposed to this group.

“It is humbling we got the award because we feel they are the ones deserving of an award. They are changing our society for the better,” he said.

Lowcountry Aviation is a business based at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro. They operate a small charter airline that does an array of services, from helping farmers to reduce the number of pesticides they need to manage crops to fire detection and disaster surveillance. The business also welcomes customers to the Lowcountry Regional Airport and does aircraft maintenance and manufacturing.

Cavazzoni has helped the local Civil Air Patrol by giving them a space to meet each week.

He has also provided guest speakers and has helped teach them aeronautics.

“Their employees have personally chatted with us … they are making a difference in our cadets,” said Capt. Rachael J. Mercer, spokeswoman for the ACE Basin Squadron.

“We truly appreciate all that they are doing to help our cadets and us. They have taught so many lessons to our cadets.”

For more information on the Civil Air Patrol program, go to www.gocivilairpatrol.com.