LowCountry Action Agency Food Drive

On Tuesday, May 23, Lowcountry Community Action Agency (LCAA) held a community food drive at Forest Circle Middle School for Colleton County residents. LCCAA distributed bags of food filled with fresh produce, fruits, and vegetables, canned and dry goods, water, milk and meat. According to LCAA Executive Administrator Tara Glover, 192 households were served that day and 463 people received food. “We decided to do a food drive to help the people in our community in observance of National Community Action Month,” said Glover. “It is just one way for us to help and be of service to our community and the people that live here,” she says.

National Community Action Month was created by the Community Action Partnership to reinforce Community Action Agencies’ role in helping low-income families achieve economic stability. During the month of May, Community Action Agencies across the country make the Promise of Community Action “to help people and change lives” by hosting events that help put a “face” on the families living in poverty and the dedicated individuals who are helping them escape it. Community Action Agencies also use National Community Action Month to call attention to poverty-related problems. Events during this month help raise awareness to local residents who are unaware of the poverty in their community and gives them a first-hand look at the daily struggles low-income families face. LCAA programs are designed to help these families achieve financial and food security relief.

LCAA has a partnership with Lowcountry Food Bank where they purchase the food at a discounted rate allowing them to buy more food at a much large quantity. This partnership helps LCAA to stretch funding to serve more families and provide food to feed more households. “This partnership is important and allows us to get more food to feed more people in our community,” said Glover. “We also appreciate the cooperation with the school district for the use of the school, because of the weather we needed an

inside location to distribute the food,” she says.

Emily Mitchell, LCAA Community service director, helped to organize the volunteers to keep the food drive running smooth and make sure everyone who came to the food drive received food. “We appreciate all the help from LCAA staff and volunteers who made the food drive a success for the community,” said Mitchell. Staff and Volunteers include: Olandor Lewis (Head Start Director), Anna Thomas (Shelter Coordinator), Roger Washington (Weatherization Crew), Jannie Richardson (Head Start Leader), Redelma Saxby (Mental Health Disability Coordinator), Carman Salley, Kim Williams, Wanda Mizzell, Lateria Jakes, Vernon Steward, Cassandra Jamison(CCHS), Kimberly Footman(CCHS) and Samantha Ginn (student volunteer).

For more information about Lowcountry Action Agency, you may contact Tara Glover at (843) 549-5576 or visit www.lowcountrycaa.org.