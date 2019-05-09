Lovelace announces bid for sheriff

Current law enforcement officer Chris Lovelace is throwing his hat into the ring as a candidate for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, vowing to run as an independent candidate in the partisan race.

Lovelace, 38, lives in Cottageville. He is currently the assistant chief of police at the Cottageville Police Department.

His law enforcement career began in 2001 with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. From there, he moved from the detention center to road patrol. “I have served in capacity at the sheriff’s office from warrants to investigations, and I’ve been a supervisor on the road patrol.”

After leaving the sheriff’s office, he took a position at the Cottageville Police Department. He has also worked at the Walterboro Police Department as an officer.

“I made my way back to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and ultimately back to the Cottageville Police Department, which where I am now,” he said.

He says he wants to run for sheriff to improve the current climate.

“I want to focus on citizens. That is who we serve each day. And we need to make people in our communities feel safer and prevent crimes from happening,” he said. “We need to be better citizens ourselves and set an example. Officers are here to help, and to take time to hear the back-story to every situation. It’s safety, and it’s prevention. But it’s also customer service.”

A native of Round O and a lifelong “small town” resident, Lovelace says he has seen how community policing works to help solve crimes and to stop criminal pockets from being created.

Lovelace says Colleton has a “serious drug problem,” that needs to be fixed, he said.

“The first phase in getting rid of a problem is to identify it and accept it. Then, we tackle it and get rid of it,” he said. “I also think this is part of a problem with transparency in our sheriff’s office. That breeds negativity that creates more violence.”

This is Lovelace’s second time running for sheriff of Colleton County.

The first time he ran as a Democrat.

This time, he is running an independent candidate.

“The political climate is a reason for this choice. I see how much division is brought into politics, and considering the position I’m seeking, I don’t feel a sheriff needs to add to that division. He should be someone who brings everyone together. I want to make the people of Colleton County my priority, and not a political party.”

The position is a partisan one, meaning candidates must typically associate themselves to a political party to seek the office.

To run as a non-partisan candidate or an independent, he must receive the written approval of 5-percent of the registered voters in Colleton County. This means he must have about 2,500 signatures. Lovelace says he has already started this process.

Lovelace is among three other candidates who have formally announced they are running for sheriff of Colleton County.

“I’m more than willing to sit and talk with anyone who has questions or concerns,” said Lovelace. “I’m the same on-duty as I am off-duty, and I want to hear from everyone in this county. I hope residents in Colleton County will take this chance to better our county in 2020.”

Law enforcement officers Craig Stivender, Dolphus Pinckney and Anthony Buchanan are also running for sheriff. All three of these candidates are running on the Republican ticket.