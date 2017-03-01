Looking for Hummingbirds with Patrick McMillian

The signs of an early spring are abundant in the Lowcountry, and with many flowering plants in full bloom, it might not be long before hummingbirds return to the landscape. Clemson-based naturalist Patrick McMillan came to the coast on Feb. 22 to speak to the Seabrook Island Birders group about his adventures spent looking for hummingbirds. While there are 18 species of hummingbirds found in the U.S., the Ruby-throated hummingbird is the most common in South Carolina.

As host of the TV show Expeditions with Patrick McMillan, his annual travel schedule includes meetings all around the state to meet fans of his show on PBS. “This is my last engagement during my winter speaking tour,” said McMillan. “But it is actually my first time giving this presentation about hummingbirds, and I am eager to share my photos and knowledge with you,” McMillan admits that birders make up a huge audience, with something about 40 million birders out there.

“I’ll admit that I am a plant guy, “ said McMillan, who is Director of the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson. “But I grew to love birding, and now I have chased hummingbirds around the world.” Over 12 seasons and 153 episodes of Expeditions there have been some other memorable birding encounters. “I once saw a red knot shorebird in the Lowcountry at Harbor Island that carried a federal leg band, and then later on a trip to the country of Chile I saw the exact same bird.”

The Seabrook Island Birders (SIB) group formed for like-minded folks who want to learn about and foster an appreciation for avian life. Part of their outreach efforts includes an invitation for off-island guests to attend and take part in lectures like this one. SIB founder Charley Moore opened the meeting by reporting that 73 volunteer birders had recently recorded 158-species of birds on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and John’s Island during the recent Backyard Bird Count initiative. A similar array of birds can be found on most of the Sea Islands in the Lowcountry.

McMillan speaks with a tone of voice that makes the subject matter exciting, no doubt a part of his trade when he is being Professor McMillan back at Clemson. “A hummingbird must drink more than his body weight each day in nectar,” said McMillan. “They still require insect life for about 10-percent of their diet, because they need protein too. A full 30-percent of their body mass is flight muscle, and they beat their wings 50 times per second.”

“Hummingbirds are very territorial, and I think they are mean birds at times,” said McMillan. Showing some high-definition video clips to the SIB group that reveals when hummers dive bomb each other at nectar feeders, they are often making contact and nipping at feathers, but too fast for the human eye to see. “The average age for a hummingbird is a range from 3 to 10-years old. When they are not buzzing around they go into a state of torpor, a daily hibernation technique.”

After hearing McMillan’s talk, and seeing all the azaleas in bloom, I don’t think it will be much longer until I report the first hummingbird sighting of 2017. I keep a detailed birding journal about such sightings and in 2016 my first ruby-throated hummingbird appeared on March 21. Other recorded dates of first appearances by a hummer range from March 29 (in 2012) to May 1 (in 2010) with most arrivals occurring in mid-April. It’s a guessing game when it comes to spring migration, but it may be time to put out a hummingbird feeder on the chance that any early arriving hummers show up.

“Other hummingbirds that may occur in South Carolina are the Rufous hummingbird and the Black-chinned hummingbird,” said McMillan. “The iridescence on the feathers of hummingbirds is amazing. When viewing a Ruby-throated hummingbird, sometimes the bright red color isn’t revealed until the light hits it a certain way. An identification tip for the Black-chinned hummingbird is that sometimes the throat patch can seem to be purple.”

Sometimes the buzzing sound from the wings of a passing hummer is the only identification available. Using binoculars can be helpful, especially when the hummer decides to perch in an area open to view. And keep a sharp eye for other highly migratory songbird species too, since spring is always the most exciting time of the year to glimpse grosbeaks, buntings, warblers and hummers too!

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com