Looking forward never looked so good

It’s that time for reflection and hope. With 2017 drawing to a close, and the future nearly here, we are looking behind to see us. This look backward helps us to see what see what we did right – and to see the areas where we could have done something better. It’s a time for us to muster courage to accomplish goals this year, and to reflect on what motivates us. This is an important time of the year, and one that should occur many times more than once in a year. In looking backward on our county’s year, and in looking forward to the year ahead of us, we believe that 2017 was a good year for our community. There were lots of positive changes for the county, and a collective spirit helped to push Colleton’s growth into new directions. There also seemed to be a sense of adventure, as many projects that began this year required a certain amount of vision and gumption. Who would have thought that little ole Walterboro would ever have a swamp to walk through, with an outdoor amphitheater and an educational center attached to it? However, in looking toward 2018, there are many things that we feel need our attention. For instance, a collective resolution, if you will, should be that more residents get involved. How can you claim that there is nothing to do here when two fall events in Walterboro were barely attended by locals? Sure, you may not have liked the events but how do you know if you don’t go? There is also the matter of more litter collection. Our county continues to be plagued by a sense of “I don’t care” by some people who live here. If that’s your attitude, there are plenty of places that you can move to, maybe even some locations whose residents already have no pride in their community. That is not the general attitude here. There also needs to be more focus on education. We have reported on the district’s report cards, and there is an upward trend of improvement. But we still have problems with a lack of bus drivers, and with too few adults participating in growing their own education. The local high school drop-out rate, though improving, is still too high. As a parent, it is up to you to create an environment in your own home that demands goals and improvement from your children. If they don’t like the local school system, there are online public education options. More needs to be done to push our current generation forward.

Thank you for making this such a great year, and many blessings and good fortune to you as you prepare for 2018. We hope to see each of you more involved in our community in the very near future.