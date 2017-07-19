Longtime pastor retires, son takes spot

An area pastor and teacher is retiring from his post, and another county leader, his son, is taking his spot.

A proclamation issued by Colleton County Council is recognizing Bishop Lewis Taylor for his service to the community, particularly through the Saints Center Ministry Church in Walterboro.

Taylor began his work with this church in 1978. His stepping down from his full-time post at the helm of the local church means that his son, Phillip Taylor, is now in charge. In addition to being a preacher in the Colleton community, Phillip Taylor has been named the senior pastor of the ministry. Phillip Taylor is also a Colleton County Councilman, and has served as this elected body’s chairman.

Phillip was installed as the senior pastor of the church on Sunday. He has been involved in Colleton County ministry since 1993 after moving to Colleton County in 1992. He was first assigned as the church administrator in the 1990’s, and was later transferred to the assistant pastor of the church. “It’s certainly an honor,” he said, speaking of his new position in the church.

Lewis Taylor was honored this past weekend via a proclamation by the county and by the City of Walterboro.

Rolets Taylor, the sister to Phillip and daughter of Lewis Taylor, says that her father’s retirement from his full-time ministry is “bittersweet.” “He has worked here for 52 years in this role,” she said. “This is all that our family knows, but we are happy to see that he will get some much-needed rest now,” she said, adding that the promotion of her brother is also a reason to celebrate. Rolets Taylor is one of six children that her father and mother, Leviticus Taylor, have raised in the Colleton community. They first moved to the county in 1975, she said.

Lewis Taylor turned 80 on July 7th. His birthday and his retirement party were held on Saturday. Dozens of friends, family members, community leaders and elected officials attended that event.

“We know that our father needs to enjoy the fruits of his labors in this community,” she said. “He has taught us all very well.”

Gar Linder attended Saturday’s birthday celebration for Taylor. Linder says Taylor has greatly impacted the local community and the futures of many men in Colleton County. “He has taught and mentored more young and upcoming ministers than I can count,” he said. “He has taught these men how to teach The Bible … he has helped a lot of people and has changed our community for the better.

“He is a very unique and outstanding spiritual man in this community and in this state,” said Linder. “We could use 10 more men like him, and our community would be a better place.”