Locals Take Internet by Storm with Online Boutiques

Local sisters have taken the internet by storm with two companies they have started. We first brought Genie’s Boutique to our readers in 2014. Genies Boutique was started in 2007 by two sisters Amandae Burdick and Deborah Burdick Ponds and was joined by a third sister, Jessica Burdick in 2010. The sisters specialize is designing and creating beautiful jewelry for women and girls. They currently ship all over the United States and internationally. Just this past year sister Jessica Burdick decided to try her hand at boutique clothing in her company called Colbert Clothing. Jessica found fashion inspiring and wanted to share a new element with women. Her goal is to bring shoppers classic and timeless garments that women can wear today and for years to come.

Genie’s Boutique began after a family full of sisters decided to try and help others with the plaguing question of how to best accessorize their outfits. Deborah and Amandae think women’s jewelry should be as beautiful and unique as those who wear it. The trio has spent countless hours researching and fine tuning their handcrafted jewelry, many pieces are made with the most beautiful crystals. They are striving to provide unique and one of a kind beautiful jewelry to those near and far through their online store found at www.geniesboutique.com.

Colbert Clothing offers ladies boutique clothing and accessories from dresses to jeans, bags to sunglasses, blouses to cardigans. “We are trying to provide everything the well-dressed lady needs,” says Jessica on the online based store. The sisters are happy to also be working together and can provide accessories to match any outfit shoppers might choose. They offer options for everyone, whether you are a highly paid executive on vacation or a housewife with a carefully budgeted wardrobe. In order to shop this store, shoppers can visit www.colbertclothing.com.

For these two online boutiques, the sky is the limit. They are thinking and praying for guidance on the future of their successful budding businesses. They hope to possibly open a small brick and mortar store in the future and will also host house parties for locals to see what they have to offer. The sisters plan on participating in the 2017 Martini’s and Me fashion show that will be held on May 18, 2017.

Until then, head on over to their websites to see what these locals have to offer. Shoppers can also find Genie’s Boutique on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.