Locals receive blessings from Mission Serve

By Christie Slocum

This past week, nearly 300 teens from across the country volunteered their time to carry out home improvement projects for some residents in Walterboro. The teams of teens were visiting our area as part of a faith-based service organization known as Mission Serve. In total, 13 job sites across Colleton County received the blessing the youth came to provide, although many of the teens say they are the ones that are truly receiving the blessing.

On Wednesday, the different groups of volunteers with Mission Serve spent their day repainting a home, while another group worked with hammers and nails to build a wheel-chair access ramp. Another group could be found perched high on top of a roof, replacing it. Many of the teens have come to Walterboro more than once, and they are all very happy to see friends they have met here and continue to return. One youth interviewed from the upstate said she loved Walterboro and the people that live here. She also loves making friends with other Christians from across the country who share in her love for serving others through Christ.

Each group began their projects on Monday and will have until Friday to complete them. The work is free, but aside from donating their time, volunteers also pay out of pocket. “They pay money. They pay a couple of hundred dollars. They give up the whole week of their lives,” says Scott Hanna, Project Coordinator for Mission Serve in Walterboro. “They come to our community and sleep on air mattresses at the high school. But these are individuals who are looking to have an impact on our community and serve.”

Overall, the youth completed two roofs, some painting and exterior work, and ten wheelchair ramps. The projects were overseen by Tommy Murray, who served as the construction coordinator. Along with the construction projects, the youth also held three community vacation bible clubs and did yard work for hospice patients. Each night, after working in the heat, the groups would come back together for dinner and fellowship with one another. They had guest speakers and even a fantastic game night, organized by Nicole Cain, which many said was one of the highlights of this year’s trip. Local churches and Civitans provided all the materials needed for the 2019 projects.