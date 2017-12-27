Locals Honored For Holiday Decorating

Several private residences and locally-owned businesses are being recognized for their efforts to spread holiday cheer.

The City Appearance Board for Walterboro recently held a Home and Business Decorating Contest for the holiday season. Last week, the appearance board announced the winners, giving credit on the city’s newly-upgraded Web site.

The winners of this year’s Home and Business Decorating Contest are:

In the business category: First place went to Simply Yours Interiors; second place was awarded to Body Basics by Natalie; and third place was given to Thurston’s Barber Shop on East Washington Street (main street).

As for the home category, first place was given to the owners of 318 Churchill Road and second place went to the owners of 620 Dowling Avenue.

Pictures of the winners can be found at the city’s Website, www.walterborosc.org.