Local Woman Impacts Health Care

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Ernestine “Tina” Ferguson is the owner and founder of Latrice D. Ferguson School of Nursing Assistants, a local business where she and her staff of instructors educate and prepare students to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA). Ferguson says the school is proudly named in honor of her beloved daughter, Latrice D. Ferguson, who died in 2015 in a car accident.

Ferguson opened the school last summer of 2016. On Saturday, Feb. 11, they will be graduating their third class of Certified Nursing Assistants with a 100 percent graduation success rate of all students enrolled in the program since the first class on August 29, 2016.

“Our vision is to educate healthcare providers to practice safely with knowledge, integrity and respect for human dignity,” said Ferguson. According to her, most of our graduates are hired in to jobs almost immediately after completing the CNA program or within three months of graduation.”

Becky Robertson, a Dec. 3, 2016, graduate from the school’s second class of graduates, is currently working as a CNA with Lowcountry Surgical Associates. “Ms. Tina is amazing,” said Robertson. “I had a wonderful experience in the program with everything from the classes to the clinical which really prepared me for my job.”

“LDF gave me the opportunity to attend classes and get the training I needed without having to leave Walterboro which made it convenient for me to still work while getting my certification.”

If you call the school, you’ll hear Ferguson’s voice answer the phone by saying, “Making Dreams Come True.” “I’m living my dream and my passion by help others make their dream of working in healthcare come true and I’m proud of the lasting contributions my students are making in the community,” she said. However, Ferguson’s dream has been in the making throughout her 30 plus years as a nurse where she spent most of that time working at the VA hospital in Charleston.

While at the VA, she developed a passion for working in the ER providing emergency care where she worked her way up the ranks into a leadership position in the emergency room. Ferguson left the VA and returned home to Walterboro to care for her mother Rosella “Peachie” Boman, who became ill and later passed in 2013. “After losing the two most important women in my life, I leaned strong on my faith and realized it was time to make my dream a reality and live my passion to help others,” she said.

If you are interested in becoming a CNA, or want more information about Latrice D. Ferguson School of Nursing Assistants, call 843-782-4646. The school is located at 254 Green Pond Hwy in Walterboro. Registration is open for the next two available class sessions on April 6, 2017 – May 20, 2017 and June 1, 2017 – July 15, 2017.