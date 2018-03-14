Local wins The Voice of Democracy Certificate

The Colleton County VFW Post 12102 of Walterboro and it’s Auxiliary members recently presented Colleton resident Lance J.B. Calcutt with The Voice of Democracy Certificate of Merit. The award was given to Calcutt for his award-winning essay on American History, Our Hope For the Future. Calcutt also received a monetary gift from the Auxiliary and the Colleton County VFW Post 12102.

According to Lance, he got his inspiration for writing his essay from his grandmothers tattered letters, which were written to her by her husband during WWII. These tattered letters are in a small cedar box that sits on his grandmother’s table in her living room.

Lance also competed in the 12 VFW posts in VFW District One. He took first place in the district.