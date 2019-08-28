Local Varsity volleyball teams fight for gold, come up short







The 2019 PRTC Invitational Volleyball Tournament took place on Saturday, August 24 with three local teams competing. The Colleton County High School Varsity team began pool play at Colleton County High School, the Colleton County High School Junior Varsity team began at Colleton County Middle School and the Colleton Prep Academy Varsity began pool play at Colleton Prep Academy. Both Varsity teams advanced to play in the Gold Bracket against some of the toughest teams in the competition.

Daniel Cox, Head Coach for the CCHS Varsity team, was pleased with the performance of his team throughout the tournament. “I feel like the tournament was a success and ran very smoothly. We were able to plan a good bit on the front end, which helped teams know exactly where they should go and what time they were expected to play. We were also able to set it up like a club tournament, so teams that were not on the court playing were able to work the court as line judges and scorekeeping which cut down on the number of volunteers needed”. Cox went on to say that his team played well and had moments where they showed their full capabilities leaving him to feel like they will be able to be a competitive team and have success. He did mention that he felt like they were not as consistent as he would like so they will spend the next few weeks working that out.

The Lady Warhawks also found themselves in the gold bracket leaving their Head Coach, Ashley Finney, excited about what this season may bring. “We went farther this year in the tournament than we ever have before. Moving forward we will be working on some things that broke down during the tournament for the regular reason'”, said Finney. She went on to say she was looking forward to the season as they have a lot of talent noting her stat leaders for the tournament were Langley Harter with 27 kills seven aces, Weslin Jones with 11 kills and 14 aces, Ella Nolte with ten kills and five aces followed by Jessica Hughes with 11 aces.

This year’s tournament included Goose Creek High School, Wilson Hall, Cathedral Academy, Beaufort High School, John Paul II, Beaufort High School JV, Hilton Head Prep, Phillip Simmons, Dorchester Academy, Whale Brach High School, Beaufort Academy JV, Wade Hampton High School, Thomas Heyward, Ridgeville-Hardeeville Academy, Charleston Math and Science and Palmetto Christian. The tournament, which also serves as a fundraiser for both local schools, also had 18 regular sponsors, three gold sponsors, and PRTC as their largest donor. The schools can share the profits to purchase equipment, pay for camps and help fund any other special needs the programs may have. It was estimated that around 300 spectators paid to watch the games on Saturday.

Beaufort Academy won the gold bracket, Beaufort High Varsity took the silver bracket, Cathedral Academy won the bronze bracket, and Wilson Hall came out on top of the copper bracket. Coach Cox wanted to thank every sponsor that helped make this tournament a success and the Colleton County School District for allowing them to use Colleton County Middle and High School gyms for the tournament.