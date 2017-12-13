Local Teacher receives “Blessing” from LoveGave

This past week, LoveGave nominee Tiffany West traveled to Charleston to participate in the 2017 Love Gave event that she had previously been nominated for. West was part of a live stream website and facebook telethon where Love Gave organizers worked for over 24 hours to try and raise money to be able to “bless” tricounty area teachers. West was able to tell her story during her time slot while local business men Jeff Cook and Billy Gressette hosted and asked those who were watching to please give.

West was able to know during the broadcast that she was nominated by a friend, Scarlett Ritenour, who she met because their husbands work together. Ritenour said the reason she nominated West was over the course of 11 years they have known each other she has learned how much West loves her job and the kids she teaches every day. As an outsider she said she also heard how much not only West does for her students but her family helps as well. “Tiffany rarely does anything for herself. She does not just go to work and come home, she works 24/7 for those kids,” said Ritenour. During an interview with her nominator, West named Leslie Utsey as her favorite teacher from when she was a student. West said the reason she was her favorite teacher is because Utsey connected with her students by doing a lot of hands on learning, which allowed West to enjoy the learning process better than paper and pencil work. “Mrs. Utsey’s ability to think outside of the box to connect with her students sticks in the back of my mind. I strive to model my classroom in a similar fashion because what reaches one students my not reach the one in the desk next to him,” said West.

In a profession where 30 % of teachers quit their jobs within the first two years it seems West has found her calling. “I absolutely love and care for each of my students and treat them with respect. There are days when they try me but I pull them aside and ask them if I have treated them badly and they always respond with no mam, so just that small conversation reminds them that no matter how bad of a day they are having we will all treat each other with love and respect. For me, It’s all about building relationships with my students. I truly worry if they will have dinner when they get home or if they will have a coat to wear on a cold morning,” said West.

While on air, West was given a box full of school supplies as a “blessing”. The supplies were collected by a private group of ladies known as the “Jingle Bells”. The box contained several backpacks, tissues, notebooks, pencils and various other supplies. West was then told she would be receiving another item after the telethon was over. West was one of only 11 teachers that was chosen to be “blessed” by the organization. In total, the telethon raised $18,246. In an email from Sydney Brant, an organizer with Love Gave, it was announced how they used some of the money for “blessings”. The email read:

“We are so excited to be able to award Tiffany West a $500 grant to use towards resources for her classroom. That is in addition to the supplies gathered and presented to her during the live feed. Our wonderful nominators were a large influence in what would be the best blessing for each teacher. Awards varied based on needs. For instance, Mr. Derek Classey from Phillip Simmons Middle School will be receiving assistance to purchase equipment to start a drumline at his school. Mrs. Theresa Prioleau from Cross Elementary School will be receiving resources to help begin repairs on her home left by Hurricane Matthew. Mrs. Heather Kerce from Fort Dorchester Elementary will be receiving a day of pampering. LoveGave’s hope and goal is that this was not a single moment but a step toward a much larger investment in our teachers and schools. Foundations were laid and existing relationships were strengthened through this event and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

West was nearly brought to tears during the presentation of school supplies and finding out she also received a $500 gift card to buy more supplies for her classroom and students has been overwhelming for her. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to have been nominated for this and even more thankful that I was able to represent Colleton County on a larger platform and express what our classroom needs are. LoveGave is a wonderful organization and I am so thankful for them recognizing teachers this year during their annual give,” said West on the organization that will allow her to continue to love and give to her students.