Local Teacher Nominated for Love Gave

Catching an elementary teacher off guard is hard to do but one organization was able to pull it off with a little help. Northside Elementary second grade teacher, Tiffany West had no idea what was going on when her husband and children took her to a “meeting” at a church in Summerville. Once they arrived the cat was out of the bag and West was told she had been nominated to possibly receive some much needed supplies to help her classroom run a little smoother. She was told the nomination came from a relative of someone who was currently in her classroom. Just the thought of being nominated was overwhelming to her. Once at the “meeting”, which was actually a video recorded interview, West was asked a series of questions about her job and her students. She then found out her husband, Chris West, and Principal, Wilsey Hamilton, were also “in the know”. Each of them had already been asked about the teacher and what the needs were for her classroom.

Love Gave is a collaboration of churches in the greater Charleston area who believe that we can accomplish more together than we could on our own. The organization began in 2010 with the project that started it all, and it was all about loving complete strangers. The group put $25 gift cards in the hands of 125 people to perform random acts of kindness throughout the city of Charleston, SC. Anything from buying coffees, to lunch or dinner, to buying groceries or purchasing gas, this was a simple gesture, but one that had great effect throughout our community

Whether it was through giving or receiving, people shared many incredible stories of how they were impacted at LoveGave.com.

Since then, each year the group decides on a new project. They have purchased new bikes, new paint, back packs filled with supplies for needy students, food to help fight childhood hunger and much more. This year, they are partnering with local schools to focus that love on our teachers.

There are many ways for locals to help in the organizations efforts. They are looking for donations for their “Yard Give” which will take place at four schools on December 9th from 8 am until 12 noon. During the “Yard Give” folks from the community can come to one of the four schools and choose items they may need for their household for free. Participating schools are Devon Forest Elementary, Oakbrook Elementary, Sangaree Intermediate and Hanahan Elementary. Your donated new and gently-used clothes, toys, home goods, and furniture will be given to families who need the items. You can drop off your donations on Friday, December 8th as follows: Devon Forest 4-7pm @ bus loop, Hanahan Elementary 5-8pm, Oakbrook Elementary 4-7pm @ bus loop and Sangaree Intermediate 4-8pm. You can also make a donation via their website at www.lovegave.com.