Local students named to President’s List at Clemson University

Students named to President’s List are as follows: William M. Gooding of Hampton, who is majoring in Accounting, Kayla V. Hayden of Walterboro, who is majoring in Early Childhood Education, Emily Grace Martin of Walterboro, who is majoring in Health Science, Daniel J. Obrien of Walterboro, who is majoring in Computer Science, Caleb R. Oquinn of Walterboro, who is majoring in Electrical Engineering, Reilly Jo Malphrus of Yemassee, who is majoring in Nursing. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.