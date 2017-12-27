Local, State Records Set New Unemployment Rates

As year-end numbers are being prepared for review, preliminary figures for 2017 are showing new record-setting lows for unemployment rates.

The new statistics, which are being released by the Employers Association of South Carolina (EASC), show record-setting unemployment ratings for both Colleton County and for South Carolina.

According to that association, Colleton County’s most recently-recorded numbers for the month of October have the county with a 4.4 percent unemployment rating. This is compared to a 4.9 percent rating for Colleton County in October of 2016.

Of the 46 counties in South Carolina, Colleton is most-recently ranked 19th in the state for low unemployment rates. This roughly puts Colleton in the middle, as far as rankings are concerned.

Fairfield County has the worst unemployment ratings in South Carolina, at 9.4 percent. Meanwhile, Bamberg, Marion, Allendale and Orangeburg counties round out the top five worst counties for people who are working.

Charleston County, however, has the lowest – or the best – statistics in the Palmetto State, with a recent unemployment rating of 3.1 percent.

Neighboring Berkeley County also made the top five best counties, with an unemployment rating of 3.4 percent, according to the EASC.

According to information released by the EASC, the number of people who are working in South Carolina also recently set a new record for the month of October. Statewide, the unemployment rating is at 3.9 percent. “Over the past five months, the state’s unemployment rate has remained in the 3.9 to 4 percent range, levels not seen in nearly 17 years,” as stated by the EASC in an updated press release.

“The number of employed increased by 1,830 to 2,234,600 people, while unemployment declined by 251 to 91,091, the fewest unemployed since February 2001,” that release states. “The state’s labor force increased by 1,579 to 2,325,691 people.”

Over the course of one year, since October of 2016, employment statewide has grown by nearly 39,000 people: the EASC reports that 38,453 are now actively employed in the state, with the number of people who are not working has decreased by 10,681.

“This has increased the labor force by 27,772,” the press release states.

Nationally, the most-recently reported unemployment rate is 4.1 percent.