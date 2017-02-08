Local ROTC Teams Go To Meet

On Jan. 28, 2017, the ROTC Drill Team and Athletic Team competed in their first ever Raiders Meet at Ashley Ridge High School. During the meet, the Cadets placed third in two events; the Humvee pull- pulling a vehicle thirty yards in twenty-six seconds and the 5k (3.2 miles) run with a sixty-pound ruck pack on their back passing it among four runners. Also during the meet, the Freshmen Basic Drill Squad placed second. The meet consisted of thirteen teams from South and North Carolina. The weekend of Feb. 2, they had a double header event. The Cadets participated at an Orienteering Meet at West Ashley High School placing second which consisted of eight teams, keeping a four-year streak alive. Individual medals were given to Brad Beard, Amarey Sanders, Ifrain Reyes, Kristopher Warren, and Michael Turgeon who had top scores in their categories. The Color Guard was asked to parade the colors of Saint Jude Episcopal Church of Walterboro honoring Military Chaplains that gave their lives in the duty of their country and faith to the creator of all mankind while serving on the USAT Dorchester on Feb. 3, 1943.