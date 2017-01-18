Local Realtor Challenges Community to Pay it Forward In the New Year

Starting a New Year often brings folks to do things like making New Year’s resolutions or to set goals for themselves. Many folks choose to try and better themselves either physically, mentally, or spiritually. Some choose goals so personal they would rather not share with their friends and families while others make their goals public so they can receive support from their loved ones.

One local realtor chose to do something she had heard of happening around the country. Cyndi Roberts, a realtor with Oswald-Cole & Associates, wanted to do something to try and start a movement involving many different people, strangers in fact. On January 2, 2017, Roberts purchased a gift card from Starbucks in the amount of $25. She then took to social media posting the following on facebook:

“Have a cup of coffee on me! I’ve loaded money on a Starbucks gift card. Just have them scan the barcode in the picture and enjoy! I ask that you take a picture of your coffee and post to this page. Also, if you feel like paying it forward then load more funds on this card and keep it going. This is my way of saying have a great year and remember me for your Real Estate needs.”

To Roberts surprise, complete strangers began using the code to purchase a cup of Joe. Not only did they use the bar code, a good many of these strangers’ added funds to the card, paying it forward. According to Roberts, the card has been reloaded numerous times from amounts as small as $1 to amounts as high as $10. She knows she may never meet these people but says “It just felt like a way I could help people into the New Year after the holidays. It was so nice to see people using it and reloading it.”

So far the post has reached nearly 5,000 people and has been one of Roberts highlights during the first month of 2017. She was skeptical in the start of her journey as she had heard others who attempted to do this would have a Grinch simply transfer the funds to another gift card, so when Roberts saw the card was actually being used and reloaded it warmed her heart. Although no contact has been made from any of the benefactors, Roberts says she looks forward to doing something like this again in the future. She even hopes her story will lead others to see there is “hope”. Paying it forward offers a gratification for many but especially the giver. Roberts not only hopes others will “pay it forward” as we move further into the New Year but is challenging them to do so. If you have a story of paying it forward we want to hear from you. Send me an email at crlatta78@yahoo.com.