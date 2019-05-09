Local leader, councilman headed to Uganda for mission trip

Local pastor and elected county leader Phillip M. Taylor, Sr. is returning to the international mission field, participating in a seven-day humanitarian relief effort.

In July, he will leave for Uganda.

As the pastor of Saints Center Ministries of Walterboro, Taylor has long supported international mission trips that educate others about Christianity. However, Taylor went on his first international mission earlier this year, in January.

It was a trip that he now describes as his “calling.”

“Serving people is an extension of my family,” he said. “In this case, I was praying a few months ago in the parking lot of our local sanctuary. I heard in my spirit that God was telling me that He opened a window and a door for me to serve Him in an increasing way. Moments later, my phone rang and it was Pastor Michael Allen of Christ Temple Church. Allen asked told me that the Joshua Group would like if I considered going with them on a humanitarian mission to Africa. I accepted his call as the manifestation of my earlier prayer. My first thought is that I would go primarily to provide manual support for the organizers; however, they told me I was scheduled to teach and provide workshops, as well as, other responsibilities. After my first visit, I feel that I have been called by God to share His Grace and Goodness in Uganda.

Taylor is a long-standing elected member of Colleton County Council. According to him, his service in the mission field will not interfere with his council duties.

“County council will not have a meeting during the time I am abroad and I should be able to maintain contact for any necessary responsibility,” he said.

“I truly believe that this series of mission responsibilities can only enhance my ability to serve with the Colleton County Council and other community outreach engagements,” Taylor said.

The upcoming trip is part of an international outreach effort coordinated by The Joshua Group, Inc. This non-profit organization coordinates health screenings, provides educational workshops, delivers healthcare and hygiene supplies to Uganda residents and provides workshops for children.

The group also helps in giving the Uganda people better access to clean and sanitized water, according to information provided by Taylor. Through this group, Taylor will spend the summer months in three Districts of Uganda – Kagadi, Hoima, and Kikube.

To help him, Taylor is asking citizens of Colleton County to make a financial contribution to The Joshua Group. These tax-deductible donations can be made on the group’s Web site at www.the-joshuagroup.org or by donating directly to Taylor via email at x1000over@hotmail.com.

In a written statement, Taylor said he was taken aback by the grace committed to his trust to share with people across the world. “It is a humbling and honorable commission to share the extension of altruism that is intrinsic to people of the Lowcountry of South Carolina,” he said. “I am fortunate to be surrounded by so many people who demonstrate their great benevolence for people in need.”

According to Taylor, the mission to Uganda he supported in January was a heart-opening experience. That mission was supported through donations and prayers from Colleton County residents, he said.

While on that January trip, Taylor says he “witnessed true compassion from some of the world’s seemingly most vulnerable young children.”

“Young children, abandoned by parents and relatives, may take shelter in the jungle or among trees but still speak multiple languages and display a great presentation in the gift of sharing,” he said. “For example, one child was given a small pack of cheese crackers for helping with an exercise. That child shared her pack with several other children she felt had a greater need than she and ultimately ate one half of one cracker.”

For more information on the Joshua Group, go to www.the-joshuagroup.org.