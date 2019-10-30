Local Garden Club Hosts Wild Birds Unlimited Speaker at Colleton Memorial Library





Mayfield Garden Club, organized in 1948, held its Oct. 2019 meeting at the Colleton Memorial Library. It was open to the public. Patricia Creek, co-owner of the new Wild Birds Unlimited store in Beaufort, SC, was the speaker.

Mayfield Garden Club is the only federated garden club in the Walterboro area and has 18 active members at this time.

One of their continuing goals is to educate the public about pollinators. They have many community projects in the planning stages, including maintaining the water garden at the historic Bedon Lucas House, enhancing the landscape at the Clemson Extension office with possibilities of a future urban garden, and partnering with the children’s librarian at the Colleton Memorial Garden.