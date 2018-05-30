Local firemen meet children who they help

Members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) were served a special dinner last week as a part of a ‘thank you’ for their fundraising efforts this year for the Carolina Children’s Charity.

On May 24th, fire crews with CCFR were served dinner, which was prepared and supplied by members of the Carolina Children’s Charity. The food was served at Station No. 19 by Shannon Wilson and Marci-Jo Mishoe, who are with the charity.

In addition to the food, there were also special guests at the dinner: two families who were the recipients of the charity’s donations attended the dinner to say thank you to local firemen for their fundraising efforts. According to Barry McRoy, director of the CCFR, Colleton’s firefighters collected funds at several local businesses. They also held a softball tournament in conjunction with other fire departments in the area. “Colleton County residents generously donated over $12,000 total to aid sick children in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester Counties,” said McRoy.

Specifically, the funds helped a girl named Ainsley, who is wheel chair bound. She suffers from a rare neurological disorder, McRoy said. “The charity has assisted her family and constructed a wheel chair ramp to aid her in entering and exiting her home,” he said.

The raised money also helped a 2-year-old boy named Levi, said McRoy. “His family is formerly of Round O and was also a recipient of Charity funds,” he said. “Levi has made a full recovery from his illness thanks in part to people making donations to the children’s charity. He enjoyed playing in the fire trucks, being chased through the station by his dad and pulling on the air horn chain in the ladder truck,” said McRoy.

The Carolina Children’s Charity is based out of Charleston, S.C. and focuses on helping children who are born with birth defects or who suffer from a childhood-born disease. The charity was founded in 1987 and focuses on helping children in the greater Lowcountry area. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews annually raise funds for this charity as a part of their community outreach efforts. For more information on the local charity, visit www.carolinachildren.org.