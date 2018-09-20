Local election board prepares for upcoming election

The Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration met last week to approve details of the upcoming General Election.

The November 6th General Election features several local seats, including three soon-to-be open spots on the Colleton County School Board.

Filing for the open seats has closed. Those officially running for the open seats to represent Districts 2, 4, 6 and 3 are:

District 2 incumbent Tim Mabry is again running for his seat.

District 6 incumbent Harry Jenkins is running again for his seat.

District 4 is the mostly-contested district, with incumbent Darlene Miller facing opposition from former Colleton County School Board member William Bowman and local realtor Cyndi B. Roberts.

As for District 3, this district was formerly held by Gale Doggette. However, Doggette resigned in the middle of her term when she moved outside of the lines of her represented district. Therefore, the remaining time left on her term needs to be filled.

The only candidate who filed to fill that term is Walterboro resident Sharon Witkin.

In preparation for the upcoming election, Colleton County voters should be reminded about deadlines to register to vote.

According to the state’s elections timeline, all South Carolina residents should be registered to vote by 5 p.m. on October 5th, if you choose to register in person at the local county Board of Elections office. If you are choosing to register to vote online, the voter registration deadline is October 7th at 11:59 p.m.

The deadline to vote absentee in person for the General Election is Nov. 5th at 5 p.m.

During their Sept. 11 board meeting, the local board also approved minutes of their last three meetings. Additionally, the board approved and certified the June 12 results of the statewide primary. The board also certified the June 26th statewide runoff results from the primary.

The board will also be soon participating in an ethics training, which will be held on August 29th. Lastly, the board will also be attending an upcoming SCARE Conference in February of 2019. During the SCARE Conference (the S.C. Association of Registration and Election Officials), local Colleton County voter registration and election board members will study voter registration. Board members will also discuss with other state board members how to improve registration laws and how to promote education on voting.

The Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration is located at 2471 Jefferies Highway in Walterboro. You can reach officials at this office by calling 843-549-2842.

Members of the Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration are: Lynette B. Fryar, chairwoman; Celia S. Price; Angela M. Gilliard; L. Scott Harvin; Queenie L. Crawford; D. Randall Ulmer, Sr.; and Maryann E. Blake.