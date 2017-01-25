Local Efforts To Help Residents Of Haiti

Last week, local business owner Prissy Griffin posted several pictures of herself on social media. They were different from her normal posts. There were make-up free photos of herself sitting with an orphan in Haiti. Other photos showed women walking with bags of laundry on the backs of mules, or of mothers loading water into buckets. Her goal in taking the pictures and sharing with her Colleton community is to increase awareness and to get the Haitian orphans more help.

“As a first-timer, I was very anxious about what I was about to experience. I knew I was in good hands with Tami Odum and Caroline Hooker who have traveled the road to Z’Orange many times,” she said. Also with Griffin on this month’s trip were Colleton residents Mikael Odum, Stephanie Hooker, and Matthew Hooker.

“Our mission for this trip was to work with the Truth Ministry team that organizes the sponsorship program that helps children go to school,” she said.

Griffin is one of the several friends who is working to help Haiti. Particularly, the Colleton residents are working to raise money for an orphanage in Haiti: this orphanage is filled with children who lost their parents and their belongings in the 2015 earthquake. The Colleton friends are also working to raise money to build a medical clinic.

Additionally, the group is also accepting sponsorships by Colleton residents. These sponsorships enable Haitian children to go to school. All of their current efforts to help the people of Haiti began about three years ago when a mission group from First Baptist Church in Walterboro went to the third-world country for a Christian-based visit. Since then, Colletonians Tami Odum, Caroline Hooker, and Cal Griffin have gone multiple times, delivering dresses, food, and to work on the construction of the clinic.

Last week’s trip was the first for Prissy Griffin.

“As we traveled towards Z’Orange, I worried that I had made the right decision,” she said. “I had heard so many stories of so many of the people that lived in Z’Orange – would Lolly steal my heart….would Kevin make a bracelet for me to wear….would I meet Stevenson, Mekiel, Laventa, Donna Love, Jonsley – and how would I communicate with them since I don’t speak Haitian Creole? Could I make it without electricity, no cell phone communication, and no social media? Would I survive the food? Were the spiders really big?”

“As soon as we arrived at the mission house, my anxiety was at its peak,” she said. “Stepping out of the van, I was welcomed by all these smiling beautiful children. Z’Orange was unlike I had imagined – this beautiful community was a two-hour drive from Port au Prince and nestled in between mountains that protected it from the outside world.”

The Griffins, along with Odum and Hooker, are now operating an organization called Haiti#All-In.

“There are lots of people with resources and lots of churches, but without leadership or knowledge of how to get to Haiti. We’ve been gathering local people from local churches and getting supplies. We’ve been doing our mission talks to area churches,” said Cal Griffin. “We’ve been talking about how to get from here to Haiti.”

The primary focus now is a village called Z’Orange, a village of about 20,000 people. “… The number of orphans in this village has gone from 350,000 to more than a million,” said Cal Griffin. “We believe this is where God is calling us to help.”

There is another mission trip planned for June 10, 2017. There are currently 13 people committed to going. The group needs about 30 people to go to help build and deliver supplies. “These people may get one meal a day and all of their clothes come from America,” said Cal Griffin. “They live in 100-foot-square huts with no electricity or water … there is no school.”

Those going can expect to live in a mission hut with generator-run water and electricity during the day.

According to Prissy Griffin, the local residents have partnered with Truth Evangelistic Ministry, which has been working with the Z’Orange community for the last 18 years. “Our goal is to raise enough money to build a medical clinic,” said Prissy Griffin, who is active with the missions to Haiti.

To date, the local group has raised about $10,000 for the construction of the new clinic and for other needed supplies for the area.

“Haiti All In’s big goal is to build a medical clinic in Z’Orange,” said Prissy Griffin. “The closest medical clinic is about a two days walk up and down a rocky dirt road of a mountain. For thousands of people, there is no medical care. Until I met these families, I really did not realize the impact that a medical clinic would have on them. Children with no immunizations….mothers with no prenatal care….babies being born on dirt floors,” she said.

Anyone wanting to donate items or money toward the local Haiti mission relief efforts should contact the group’s Facebook page at Haiti#All-in or stop by Griffin Jewelers for more information. You can also reach Cal Griffin at 843-908-2101.