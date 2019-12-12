Local Civil Air Patrol Squadron Hosts Change of Command Ceremony





More than fifty people gathered in the Lowcountry Aviation Hangar at 637 Aviation Way, Walter-boro, on Tuesday, December 3, for the Change of Command Ceremony for the ACE Basin Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol. The outgoing Commander, Capt Jim Wilson, CAP, who has been instrumental in the revitalization of the ACE Basin Composite Squadron since its re-charter in 2016, was present, along with the South Carolina Wing Commander Col Lee Safley, CAP, and the Group 2 Commander Maj Steve Hyland, CAP, to facilitate the change of command.

The incoming Commander, 1Lt Rachael J. Mercer, CAP, has been a part of the ACE Basin Unit since March 2019. Upon receiving command of the squadron, she addressed the senior members and cadets to explain her desire to make the ACE Basin Composite Squadron “mission-ready.”

She explained, “The forty-four members who make up the squadron currently have an opportunity to make a difference in this community—whether that is serving the students who join as cadets, or responding to a natural disaster like Hurricane Florence or Hurricane Dorian, or using the Civil Air Patrol airplane to fly cadets.”

Mercer brings five years of Civil Air Patrol experience to the position of Commander, and, in addition to mission-readiness as a focus, plans to reach homeschooling families and students in the Colleton County School system with the STEM-based opportunities that Civil Air Patrol affords its cadets. She is an award-winning journalist, having been named the 2019 Civil Air Patrol National Public Affairs Officer of the year, and has won 3 Civil Air Patrol Balsem Awards in the last two years. She is certified as a Public Information Officer and was part of the Civil Air Patrol response to Hurricane Florence in 2018 & Hurricane Dorian in 2019. In addition, she has two children in the Cadet Program and uses the Civil Air Patrol STEM kits to enrich her own homeschool, where she teaches four children.

The ACE Basin Composite Squadron is one of the fastest-growing in South Carolina Wing over the last year, with a nearly 400% increase in membership. The squadron won two National Awards in the last year—an Aerospace Education Excellence Achievement Award and a Quality Cadet Unit Award. The squadron meets weekly at the Lowcountry Aviation FBO at 637 Aviation Way, on Tuesdays, from 6-8 pm. The Unit will take a Winter Break December 17, 24, and 31, but will return to its regular schedule on January 7, 2020. Students ages 12-18 may join the Cadet Program, and Senior Members 18+ who wish to make an impact in the community in the areas of Cadet Programs, Aviation, Emergency Services, Aerospace Education and Disaster Response are welcome to visit the squadron to learn more!

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief, and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.