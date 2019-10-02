Local Civil Air Patrol receives national award

ACE Basin Cadet is One of Several to Take the Free Orientation Flights Provided to Every Cadet Summer 2019.

Colleton’s ACE Basin Composite Squadron has received its first national award.

The county’s Civil Air Patrol Unit is a part of the ACE Basin Composite Squadron, which is one of 10 Civil Air Patrols in the entire state. The national award that the local squadron has received is the Quality Cadet Unit Award and is based on participation, community engagement, cadet recruiting, and retention.

This is the first time in the unit’s history that it has received this award.

The National Headquarters of Civil Air Patrol has been handing out this award for 10 years.

According to First Lt. Rachel J. Mercer, the Colleton-based unit is the “fastest-growing” unit in South Carolina. Mercer is the spokeswoman for the local Civil Air Patrol and is part of the South Carolina Wing Public Information Office.

According to information provided by Mercer, the Quality Cadet Unit award is based on obtaining 10 primary goals. “The squadrons are measured on their growth and recruiting goals, as well as retention—did they retain cadets from one year to the next?” she said, in a written statement. “Since every cadet is entitled to five free powered orientation flights, the squadrons are measured on whether they provided this free incentive to cadets in their first 90 days of membership.”

Mercer says other measurements include whether or not the squadron has a CyberPatriot team, whether the cadets have completed basic emergency services training, and whether the Senior Members have completed a course on leading cadets and achieved their Yeager Award. The local squadron is also hosting an open house for new cadets.

The Civil Air Patrol is a part of the U.S. Air Force and is comprised of volunteers. Cadets in the Civil Air Patrol learn about the military, have actual hands-on air hours and experience, and are a part of community disaster relief efforts. Cadets in the ACE Basin Squadron helped in recovery efforts in Hurricane Dorian. Local cadets also helped to take aerial photographs after the hurricane rolled past the South Carolina coast earlier this year, in September.

Locally, the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol has 16 cadets or composite squadrons state-wide, including the one in Walterboro.

For more information about the ACE Basin Squadron, contact Civil Air Patrol Major Tina Peterson at 843-460-7445 or email her tina.peterson@scwgcap.org.